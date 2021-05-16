Clinical Kilkenny keep their cool against brave Antrim 

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B: Kilkenny 1-28 Antrim 3-15

Kilkenny made it two wins from two in the Allianz League, but were made to work for the points by a gallant Antrim side who pushed them all the way.

A second half blast of an unanswered 2-3, capped by fine goals from Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke, saw the Ulster men come from nine points down to draw level with the Cats after 45 minutes (2-10 to 1-13).

Fresh from their opening day win over Clare, they must have hoped of landing another major scalp with a weekend.

But their Kilkenny hosts quickly put paid to that dream. A run of six points without reply, Alan Murphy getting half the tally from frees, saw Brian Cody’s side restore a lead they would not lose by the 52nd minute (1-19 to 2-10).

Kilkenny stormed from the blocks in the first half, Murphy and fellow corner-forward James Bergin popping over scores to push their side five clear by the 12th minute (0-6 to 0-1). Antrim were quiet, but showed they possessed a threat when home goalkeeper Darren Brennan had to show lightning reactions to keep out Cunning’s 13th minute strike.

When Eoin Cody pounced for Kilkenny’s only goal of the game in the 24th minute the Cats looked like they were in full control but a hard-working Antrim kept searching for a way back. They almost found a lifeline before half-time, when referee Sean Stack awarded them a penalty for a foul on Keelan Molloy (Conor Browne was also sin-binned for the offence) but Clarke’s venomous strike was superbly beaten away by Brennan. At half-time Kilkenny led 1-11 to 0-6.

Although they started the second half with 14 men Kilkenny continued to hold the upperhand, as two Murphy frees cancelled out a like score from Clarke.

However, when Antrim found an extra gear they began to trouble their hosts. Three points from Conor McCann and James McNaughton (2) saw them claw back some of the deficit. They got a shot in the arm when Cunning gathered Clarke’s pass and drilled the sliotar to the bottom left corner of the net in the 43rd minute. Less than two minutes later Clarke raised the green flag, pouncing to turn the loose sliotar home after Brennan made a fine save to keep out Neil McManus’s shot (2-10 to 1-13).

The Cats were unflappable, however, as Browne, Richie Reid and James Bergin hit points from play in quick succession. Together with Murphy’s three pointed frees Kilkenny were ahead again – and didn’t look back. They poured forward in the final quarter, Murphy taking his tally to 13 points as they made it two wins from two ahead of an intriguing clash at home to Wexford next weekend.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy (0-13, 0-9 frees); Eoin Cody (1-1); James Bergin (0-4); Adrian Mullen (0-3); Conor Browne, Martin Keoghan (0-2 each); Paddy Deegan, Richie Reid, John Donnelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: Ciarán Clarke (1-3, 0-3 frees); James McNaughton (0-6, 0-2 frees); Conal Cunning (1-1); Neil McManus (1-0); Conor McCann (0-2); Gerard Walsh, Niall McKenna, Michael Bradley (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: D. Brennan; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor, P. Deegan; D. Blanchfield, P. Walsh, C. Browne; R. Reid, C. Buckley; L. Blanchfield, E. Cody, M. Keoghan; J. Bergin, A. Mullen, A. Murphy.

Subs: J. Donnelly for Blanchfield (36), J. Holden for Deegan (45), C. Fogarty for Reid (56), T. O’Dwyer for Bergin (61), M. Carey for Buckley (67).

ANTRIM: R. Elliott; D. McMullan, G. Walsh, S. Rooney; E. Campbell, P. Burke, J. Maskey; K. Molloy, N. McManus; N. McKenna, J. Naughton, M. Bradley; C. Cunning, C. McCann, C. Clarke.

Subs: E. O’Neill for McKenna (48), C. Johnston for Cunning (52), D. Nugent for Molloy (52), P. Duffin for McMullan (55), D. McCloskey for McCann (63), S. Shannon for Clarke (66), C. Johnson for Rooney (66).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).