Kieran Kingston ‘baffled’ by free count for Tipperary against Cork

Kieran Kingston admits he was perplexed by some of the frees that were awarded against Cork in Thurles on Saturday evening.

The visitors were blown for at least six overcarries by referee Johnny Murphy and for the second week in a row Tipperary were awarded over twice as many frees as the opposition.

While pleased with his team’s performance, Kingston couldn’t understand some of the calls made against them.

“I have to be careful how I answer this one!” he smiled wryly. “Look, you could see we were a bit frustrated there at times. When you draw a game and you concede 22 frees, I think 15 of them were scoreable frees, and you get nine frees you’re always going to question what the rationale is for that.

“Look, the refs have a tough job and I sympathise with that but I was just baffled with some of them, to be honest.”

Liam Sheedy believed the pressure his team put on Cork contributed to the lopsided free count.

“There was great pressure in the first half. There were a lot of times there where they overcarried. I thought we worked to make them turn over ball and that was in our favour.

“In fairness to the lads up front, they are trying to take on the man and get inside the man and if you do that you will win a free or two.”

As for Tipp’s heavy wide count, Sheedy said: “All the forwards in this group are well able to score so I’m not really concerned. Generally, we wouldn’t have 17 wides and don’t struggle to score from play so it certainly is a work in progress but I’d like to think by the time we get to the business end we’ll have that sorted or else I’ll be in trouble.”