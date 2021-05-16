Billy Lee building a foundation for Limerick football: ‘One swallow doesn’t make a summer’

Manager Billy Lee is in his fifth season in charge of Limerick and his targets remain the same.

“It is all about us trying to build a foundation for Limerick football,” he explained.

“It is never about me, never about any individual player or board member. I’ll step away at some point and the next person comes in and they will pick it up for the next person.

“We have worked hard to make this a tight squad. We are building it year and year.

“And there are a couple of more lads not even in the squad today that played championship here last November. So, this is what we have been working for. And this is what we want from football.

“We can worry about the heights we scale once we get a competitive squad. When someone drops off at the latter end of his career, we have somebody to come in. So wherever that takes us is not worrying me. It is just to have that continuity.

“It was a tough couple of years for a lot of lads. We are still nowhere. It is hard work.

“This win was hard-fought. We are delighted as this result looked unlikely after a quarter of an hour.

“The first 20 minutes wasn’t good. It was welcome to Division 3 football. We got a great start to the second-half. We brought Danny Neville out. It was very difficulty to get the ball in the first half so we felt with the boy’s pace, it would give us a chance to change the dynamic.”

The Newcastle west native endured anxious moments near the finish.

“I was happy with the way they closed it out. You will always be worried, that is football. Last year (championship) was what it was. I wasn’t anyway put out.

“If we got to a Munster final, what was that going to do for us? People assume because Tipp won it (that Limerick would have also), but it is not like that.

“Maybe Tipperary would have come here today with that extra bite, whereas we had it. It is swings and roundabouts. They are two evenly balanced teams. What you mustn’t forget, they didn’t have their whole half-back line there today. They didn’t start Alan Campbell and Jack Kennedy. They didn’t have Liam Casey.

“So let’s not get carried away. One swallow doesn’t make a summer. We saw it out and that is the difference. We have two points on the board. The big joy for us is winning the home game against a serious football team. They have been in two All-Ireland semi-finals and that sometimes gets missed in the media.”

There is positive news regarding joint-captain Iain Corbett.

“He is carrying a bit of a knock. He got a reasonable report from the consultant so he is good to go.

“He hadn’t trained in the last number of weeks, so we didn’t know what was in him. So it was best bring him in and let him last the game because games are won and lost in the last 10 minutes. You want your strongest players at that point.”