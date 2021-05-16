Waterford hold off dogged Westmeath for three-point win

WATERFORD 1-22 WESTMEATH 1-19

Waterford got back to winning ways with this home victory over Westmeath, bouncing back from the previous weekend’s defeat to Cork with a hard-fought victory over the Leinster side.

The home side made a dozen changes for this game and started with purpose, hitting five points to Westmeath’s one in the opening 10 minutes. Patrick Curran’s accuracy from frees kept Waterford rolling but Niall O’Brien found his range, bringing Westmeath within two approaching the quarter-hour.

Mikey Kearney hit a fizzing goal for Waterford, however, giving them a 1-8 to 0-6 lead at the first water break.

The intensity flagged from there ’til half-time, with Westmeath hitting five wides in a row as Waterford nudged further ahead through DJ Foran, but the visitors had the last two points of the half, leaving it 1-12 to 0-9.

Waterford resumed with two Curran frees, Niall O’Brien responding in kind.

Jack Fagan’s second yellow saw him off on 40 minutes, however, and Westmeath hit back with two points - 1-14 to 0-12.

Waterford snapped over four quick points to stay in front, with Foran’s the pick of them, stretching their lead to nine points by the second water break.

Westmeath desperately needed a goal to have any chance but Waterford dropped back to defend in depth in the final quarter as conditions deteriorated in heavy rain.

The visitors lost Cormac Boyle to a red card with 10 minutes left, and with him went their chance of victory, it appeared.

However, Killian Doyle buried a close-in free: 1-19 to 1-17 with six minutes left.

Subs Kevin Moran and Kieran Bennett (two) made the game safe for the home side, though, and a very late red card for Waterford’s Darragh Lyons didn’t affect the outcome unduly.

Scorers for Waterford: P. Curran (0-11, frees); M. Kearney (1-0); DJ Foran (0-3); K. Bennett (0-2); J. Prendergast, P. Hogan, S. Keating, K. Power, B. Power, K. Moran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: K. Doyle (1-8, 4 frees); N. O’Brien (0-6, frees); D. Glennon (0-2); A. Clarke, C. Boyle, S. Williams (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; I. Kenny, S. Fives, T. Barron; S. Keating, I. Daly, K. Power; P. Hogan, B. Power; J. Fagan, P. Curran, DJ Foran; J. Prendergast, M. Kiely, M. Kearney.

Subs: J. Dillon for B. Power (45); K. Moran for K. Power, D. Hutchinson for Kiely, K. Bennett for Foran (53); D. Lyons for Hogan (63); C. Prunty for Barron and C. Sheean for Curran (both 67).

WESTMEATH: E. Skelly; D. Egerton, T. Doyle, C. Shaw; A. Craig, A.Clarke, S. Clavin; C. Boyle, R. Greville; J. Boyle, C. Doyle, D. Glennon; N. O’Brien, N. Mitchell, K. Doyle.

Subs: T. Gallagher and J. Coll for S. Clavin and J. Boyle (both HT); B. Doyle for Shaw (46); S. Williams for N. O’Brien (inj., 49); D. Clinton for C. Doyle (51); J. Galvin for Glennon (65).

Referee: C. McAllister (Cork).