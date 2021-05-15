Dublin marksman Donal Burke blitzes Laois

Allianz Hurling League Divison 1B

Dublin 0-30

Laois 1-19

Donal Burke shot the lights out in Portlaoise as Dublin got their first brace of points in the 2021 Allianz Hurling league.

The Na Fianna man hit 18 points as the Dubs ran out eight-point winners, a margin that flattered them somewhat.

The game was tight throughout h and when Cha Dwyer found the net for Laois just before the second half water break, it looked like being an intriguing final quarter.

Dublin however pulled away and with the Laois free count racking up, freetaker Burke was only too happy to step up and put them to the sword.

Dublin led 0-13 to 0-11 at the break but never really pulled away from a fiery Laois until the closing stages of the game.

It was a big win for Mattie Kenny’s men and it takes the pressure off them while leaving Cheddar Plunkett and Laois rooted to the bottom of the Division 1B table.

Scorers for Laois: C Dwyer 1-3 (0-1 S/L), PJ Scully 0-6 frees, R King (0-6 (0-4 frees), P Purcell 0-2, E Rowand (free), C Collier 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke 0-18 (0-14 frees, 0-1 '65), A Dunphy and C Burke 0-2 each, S Moran, D Keogh, E Dillon, R McBride, F Whitely, D Gray, C Boland and P Crummey 0-1 each.

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, M Whelan, J Kelly; F C Fennell, P Purcell; J Ryan, C Dwyer, C Collier; PJ Scully, R King, A Dunphy.

Subs: J Keyes for D Conway (47m), E Gaughan for PJ Scully (54m), C Comerford for J Ryan (54m), C Stapleton for P Delaney inj (67m), C McEvoy for F Fennell (68m)

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O'Donnell, A Dunphy; S Moran, L Rushe, D Gray; C Burke, J Madden; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Crummey; R Hayes, E Dillon, C Boland.

Subs: O O'Rourke for C Boland (51m), D Keogh for E Dillon (51m), R McBride for J Madden (55m), F Whitely for R Hayes (59m), J Malone for S Moran (66m), J Hetherton for D Sutcliffe (70m), P Crummey for Chris Crummey (70m)

Referee: Paud Dwyer (Carlow)