Glass pulls the strings for Derry against lacklustre Longford 

Derry led by six points at the interval - and 16 at the final whistle
Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 18:59
Deniese O'Flaherty, Pearse Park

Allianz Football League Division 3 North

Derry 0-21 

Longford 0-5 

Led by the excellent Conor Glass, Derry eased to victory against Longford in this Division 3 North tie at Pearse Park.

Darren Gallagher opened the scoring with a pointed free before Glass, Shane McGuigan (free) and Niall Loughlin had Derry in control. Daniel Mimnagh broke their momentum with a score but it was short-lived as Glass, McGuigan and Loughlin scored at will. McGuigan fired over a free in stoppage time to give them a six point advantage at the break.

Things went from bad to worse for Longford when David McGivney received a black card and Derry moved through the gears as Emmet Bradley, Loughlin (free) and Padraig Cassidy put 10 between the sides in the 45th minute. 

Longford’s first point of the second half came in the 52nd minute through Larry Moran but at that stage, his side trailed by 12 - and the margin was 16 at the final whistle.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-7,5fs), N Loughlin (0-6,4fs,2’45), E Bradley (0-3), C Glass (0-2), Padraig Cassidy, C McFaul, B McCarron (0-1 each).

Scorers for Longford: D Gallagher (0-3, 1f), D Mimnagh, L Moran (0-1 each). 

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan; P Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, P Cassidy.

Subs: P Lynn for Reynolds and B McKeon for Diffley (ht), D Doherty for Kenny (45), Larry Moran for R Smyth, Iarla O’Sullivan for Brady, D Doherty for Connerton (52), G Flynn for Mimnagh (61)

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, C P. Smyth; D Reynolds, G Rogers, D Mimnagh; D McGivney, K Diffley; D Gallagher, R Brady, M Quinn; R Smyth, L Connerton, O Kenny.

Subs:P Lynn for Reynolds and B McKeon for Diffley (ht), D Doherty for Kenny (45), Larry Moran for R Smyth, Iarla O’Sullivan for Brady, D Doherty for Connerton (52), G Flynn for Mimnagh (61) 

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)

