Different class: Watch David Clifford score a hat-trick in 40 minutes

2020 ended miserably for David Clifford and Kerry.

2021 couldn't have started much better.

The hurt and pain of that shock Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Cork in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh rain may yet prove to be a driving force for the Kingdom this season.

And if today's display against Galway in Austin Stack Park, is anything to go by then the gauntlet has been thrown down.

Eir Sports' cameras captured the action the afternoon and thankfully so as Clifford produced a scoring masterclass in the Tralee venue.

Here is how he scored 3 goals in 40 minutes.

Clifford is perfectly positioned on the edge of the square to finish off a wonderfully worked team move by palming home.

'How well do those two link up?



David Clifford scores the opening goal in Tralee in a great team goal.



Live on eir sport 1!#AllianzLeagues #KervGal pic.twitter.com/ZvovPyC2u5 — eir Sport (@eirSport) May 15, 2021

As the second half got underway, the Fossa man lets rip from 14 yards and from that range there can be only one result.

"David Clifford...awesome!"



David Clifford scores his second goal for @Kerry_Official as the home side gets off the perfect start to the second half.



Live on eir sport 1!#AllianzLeagues #KervGal pic.twitter.com/CLWYf48V1O — eir Sport (@eirSport) May 15, 2021

Clifford completes his hat-trick and it's .... well words probably wouldn't do it justice.