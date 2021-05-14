Gavin Crowley starts at centre-back for Kerry as Cliffords team up in attack

Gavin Crowley is the first Kerry player to be tried in the centre-back position vacated by his namesake Peter during the off-season.
Peter Crowley’s retirement means Kerry football manager Peter Keane is on the lookout for a new number six for the 2021 season, with Tempelnoe’s Gavin selected in the role for tomorrow’s Allianz League Division 1 opener at home to Galway.
Crowley is one of five players named in tomorrow's Kerry team who did not start last November’s extra-time Munster semi-final defeat to Cork.
The other four are Jack Barry at midfield, Paul Geaney at left-half forward, and Killian Spillane and Paudie Clifford in the inside line. Completing the full-forward line is Paudie’s brother David.
Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is 3pm.
S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, J Foley; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, K Spillane, P Clifford.
K Fitzgibbon, G O’Sullivan, D O’Connor, P O’Shea, A Spillane, T Walsh, M Breen, R Buckley, J O’Connor, M Burns, K O’Sullivan.
