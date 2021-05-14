Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's hurling and camogie games

SATURDAY

Division 1 Group A

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 7.30pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live Eir Sports, RTÉ.

Say what you want about the finale of the Cork-Waterford game putting a gloss on the result but Cork were always comfortably ahead and will arrive in their second home full of vim and vigour. Backing up performances, though, has been their real stumbling block so keener observers will be more interested in the result and performance here. Tipperary invested a lot into the Limerick game but there was still plenty of firepower left on the bench. They have to show they can be tactically malleable and not just occupied with stopping Limerick but then structures often go out the window when these two collide.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1 Group B

Laois v Dublin, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live GAAGO.

A second successive defeat will put the losers in a perilous position and both will have been stung by how they let opportunities slip last weekend. Dublin will rue their bounty of wides while Laois, when they let Wexford off the hook, paid a heavy price. The margin should be a fraction of the 14 points Dublin won by when they faced off last October but the outcome should be the same.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2A

Wicklow v Meath, County Grounds, Aughrim, 3pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Verdict: Meath.

Division 2B

Kildare v Donegal, St Conleth’s Park, 1pm (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Verdict: Kildare.

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm (R. McGann, Clare).

Verdict:

Mayo.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues

Division 1, Group 1

Galway v Clare, Athenry 2pm (J. Dermody, Westmeath).

Clare have the talent in the likes of captain Clare Hehir, Chloe Morey, Aine O’Loughlin, and Niamh O’Dea to make this a contest against the 2019 Division 1 winners but Galway will have a lot of motivation stored from last season.

Verdict: Galway.

Division 1, Group 2

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm (L. Dempsey, Kilkenny).

If Tipperary are anywhere close to full strength, they could pick up the points here. They were decimated by injuries when they lost to Galway in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and know they can give a better account of themselves. Still, Cork would appear to be one or two rungs up the ladder right now.

Verdict: Cork.

Kilkenny v Dublin, John Lockes GAA, Callan 2pm (A. Larkin, Cork).

A lot of things will have to go right for Dublin to beat Kilkenny here. Over five months since the Cats’ All-Ireland victory, any chance of a hangover from that success should be well and truly gone.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

SUNDAY

Division 1 Group A

Waterford v Westmeath, Walsh Park, 1.30pm (C. McAllister, Cork) Live GAAGO.

Maybe Liam Cahill would have preferred tougher opponents just to see how much that defeat to Cork hurt his group. The naivety of his group, as he put it, isn’t likely to be exposed by a team who were taught some harsh lessons by Galway last weekend. Still, a win is a win and Waterford will get some boost from it facing into a string of heftier clashes.

Verdict: Waterford.

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live TG4.

Rotation is the name of the game especially for Limerick who will be glad of their squad deoth, given they face their 2020 All-Ireland semi-final opponents, the closest team to them in terms of physical prowess, a week after drawing with Tipperary. Coming through the league injury-free is the chief policy for John Kiely although retaining that air of superiority doesn’t hurt either. Galway eased into the league but they will be braced for this one.

Verdict: Galway.

Division 1 Group B

Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park 12.45pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary) Live GAAGO.

Who said there is no love lost between these managers? Clare’s management requested this game be pushed back a day and Wexford agreed. Still, there is bound to be some sparks in this lunchtime clash as Clare aim to put that surprise defeat to Antrim firmly behind them. That they most certainly are capable of but after two defeats to the Banner last year the visitors have their own objective. The pressure is on Clare but they can embrace it.

Verdict: Clare.

Kilkenny v Antrim, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live GAAGO.

Knowing exactly what was ahead of his team, Darren Gleeson moved quickly to put Antrim’s win over Clare behind them. “Two points” is how Neil McManus boiled down last Sunday’s win in Belfast and if that perspective is shared by his teammates then Antrim have a great chance of making this a competitive clash. But if Brian Cody’s Kilkenny are to get back to showing some of their true spirit then they must take no prisoners.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Division 2A

Down v Carlow, McKenna Park, Ballycran 1pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

An awkward trip for Carlow who were handsome winners over Wicklow. Down enjoy their home comforts more than most.

Verdict: Draw.

Offaly v Kerry, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm (N. Wall, Cork).

A real promotional feel about this one given the top team after the five rounds will go up to the top flight. Kerry defeated Down by 11 points last weekend but their horrible run of injuries could count against them here. Offaly, though, already look like they are determined to make up for lost time this season.

Verdict: Offaly.

Division 3A, Round 1

Armagh v Longford, Athletic Grounds, 1pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Verdict: Armagh.

Tyrone v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park 2pm (S. Guinan Offaly).

Verdict: Tyrone.

Division 3B, Round 1

Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Verdict: Cavan.

Letirim v Louth, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm (B. Keon, Galway).

Verdict: Louth.