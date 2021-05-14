Kieran Kingston: ‘The day is long gone when a player can have one or two moments of magic’

Cork hit the ground running last Sunday in the National Hurling League with a comprehensive win over Waterford.

Has manager Kieran Kingston been pulling the reins since then when it comes to expectations on Leeside? Does he really need to?

The Cork manager saw his charges hit five goals against Waterford but describes their final tally as a scoreline which “totally flattered” the winners, who were seven points to the good at the final whistle.

“We’re not losing the run of ourselves after last Sunday, absolutely not,” he says.

“After such a long lay-off since the last game, the objective last weekend was to put in a performance, number one, and if we got a win out of the game, great.

“We got both, but we also have to be completely realistic — the scoreline totally flattered us. There’s been a good bit said about the game since then, but that’s the truth of it.”

On that theme he points to the Waterford tally of 1-27: “In general we were happy with the effort and the attitude the lads brought to last Sunday, but at the same time we made a lot of basic errors as well — we made mistakes and gave up 28 scores.

“A couple of times we had the game under control, you would have thought, but we gave away the momentum — for instance, coming up to the second water break, and again coming down the final stretch.

“When Waterford went down to 14 men I thought we got a bit sloppy — that we lost our shape and got complacent. That was very disappointing.”

In a few cases last weekend those water breaks were significant in how games developed.

“They can be difficult to plan for,” says Kingston. “By the time they come along in the game it may not be working out the way you planned, obviously.

“But without a maor foirne you don’t have a way to get messages in or to make changes the way you wanted. So in that sense the water break serves its purpose, and when you’re on the line it’s important to have some form of access to the players during those breaks.”

There wasn’t much in the way of controversy thrown up last week by the new rules being trialled, and the Tracton clubman is pragmatic about their potential impact.

“Our attitude is we have enough to look after just getting our own house in order. The rules are there, we didn’t have any input or involvement in them but we just have to play them.

“Of course there’ll be frustration among different players and managers with different rules and decisions, but whether we agree or disagree with them we play the hand we’re dealt.

“And I’m conscious that the referees are dealing with new rules, too. We’re quick enough to give out to officials about things they miss but that’s part of the game.

“Hurling moves very fast and, while it’s a cliche, you’d hope over the course of a game, or season, those decisions tend to balance themselves out.

“The referees have a tough job applying those new rules, and they’re being assessed all the time also. For all the talk about the advantage rule and the sin bin, something I see creeping in a bit in hurling is holding of players off the ball.

“That went on a fair bit last year and could be seen last weekend as well — it’s something that needs to be watched.”

This evening Cork travel to Thurles to take on Tipperary.

Is there pressure to back up the Waterford result with another good display tonight in Semple Stadium?

“Yes, but that pressure is on every team. The objective is to get a bit of momentum building during the league, to get consistency of performance within a game and from game to game — as well as building a championship panel, giving players as many opportunities as possible to become part of the panel come the championship.

“That’s how we’re approaching it, and I’d say most other teams take a similar view.”

At least the games are taking place in better weather than last year’s winter championship — last season’s Cork-Tipperary clash was marred by high winds and driving rain, for instance.

“We all want to play in the best months of the year, because that’s when the game can be showcased to good effect.

“From a Cork perspective, last Sunday was the first time we played summer hurling since July 2019. We’d like to play on the best pitches at the best time of year — and with big crowds when possible — the same as every other team.

“Last year was out of our control but we got the championship played, at least. I’d imagine everyone is happier to be playing games in the summer time at least.”

Winter or summer, Kingston expects his side to repeat the work-rate shown in last Sunday’s win.

“It’s no secret that Cork have been criticised on that aspect of the game for a few years now. Last Sunday it was good to see that the attitude and the work-rate from all the team, but particularly the forwards, was good.

“The day is long gone in hurling when a player can have one or two moments of magic in a game instead of five or six solid interventions or influences on the game — whether that’s tackling, making a turnover, tracking runners.

“It was super to see that last weekend, that we had plenty of examples of players working hard from start to finish.

“Are we at the level we need to be at right now? Absolutely not, but there were signs last weekend that we’re going in the right direction.”