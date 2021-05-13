Potential Cork-Kerry Munster football semi-finals at both U20 and minor level

At minor level, the Rebels must get past Waterford in the first round to set up a clash with the Kingdom.
Kerry's Oisin Maunsell lifts the Munster MFC trophy last December. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:58

Cork will have to get past Kerry if they are to make a Munster football final at minor or U20 level after the provincial council made the draws this evening.

The rivals will face off in the U20 semi-final while at minor level, the Rebels must get past Waterford in the first round to set up a clash with the Kingdom.

In the hurling, defending U20 provincial champions Cork will play the winners of Waterford and Tipp while Limerick await the victors of Clare v Kerry.

At minor hurling level, Cork play Clare in the quarter-final with the winners facing Limerick while Waterford are in the semi-final where they will meet either Kerry or Tipperary.

MUNSTER U20 HC:

Quarter-finals: Waterford v Tipperary; Clare v Kerry.

Semi-finals: Waterford or Tipperary v Cork; Clare or Kerry v Limerick.

MUNSTER U20 FC:

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Limerick; Waterford v Clare.

Semi-finals: Kerry v Cork; Tipperary or Limerick v Waterford or Clare

MUNSTER MHC:

Quarter-finals: Clare v Cork; Kerry v Tipperary.

Semi-finals: Clare or Cork v Limerick; Kerry or Tipperary v Waterford

MUNSTER MFC: 

Quarter-finals: Limerick v Tipperary; Waterford v Cork.

Semi-finals: Limerick or Tipperary v Clare; Waterford or Cork v Kerry.

