Potential Cork-Kerry Munster football semi-finals at both U20 and minor level

Cork will have to get past Kerry if they are to make a Munster football final at minor or U20 level after the provincial council made the draws this evening.
The rivals will face off in the U20 semi-final while at minor level, the Rebels must get past Waterford in the first round to set up a clash with the Kingdom.
In the hurling, defending U20 provincial champions Cork will play the winners of Waterford and Tipp while Limerick await the victors of Clare v Kerry.
At minor hurling level, Cork play Clare in the quarter-final with the winners facing Limerick while Waterford are in the semi-final where they will meet either Kerry or Tipperary.
Waterford v Tipperary; Clare v Kerry.
Waterford or Tipperary v Cork; Clare or Kerry v Limerick.
Tipperary v Limerick; Waterford v Clare.
Kerry v Cork; Tipperary or Limerick v Waterford or Clare
Clare v Cork; Kerry v Tipperary.
Clare or Cork v Limerick; Kerry or Tipperary v Waterford
Limerick v Tipperary; Waterford v Cork.
Limerick or Tipperary v Clare; Waterford or Cork v Kerry.