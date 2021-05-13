Stephen Frampton: Waterford were taught a lesson by Cork last week

Waterford took the road home last Sunday from Páirc Uí Chaoimh after a defeat to Cork which included the concession of five goals. Manager Liam Cahill didn’t hide his disappointment with the result, and selector Stephen Frampton doesn’t either.

When you ask if it’s a matter of putting that game to one side, Frampton agrees — but acknowledges the “bit of a lesson” they got last weekend.

“It’s about moving on, but there’s no hiding from it at the same time — we were disappointed not so much with the result as the performance.

“Hindsight is a great thing, but we’d have been happy enough with our preparation. There wasn’t too much of that, but in fairness that’s the same for everyone, the two-and-a-half or three weeks, and we were happy enough with how it went. But you don’t really see how you’re going until you play matches.”

The Ballygunner clubman describes it as “the next step up” in the story of the season.

“The lads have been training away on their own, obviously, like everyone else, and they think they’re flying it. Then they come in a few weeks back and they’d have found the going very tough in the first few sessions. So it’s the next step up for everybody — you think you’re going along nicely then we had last Sunday, where we were given a bit of a lesson.

“Cork looked a lot sharper than us. But we put it to bed and now we’re looking forward to the rest of the campaign.”

The preparation time means a level playing field for everyone, but Frampton is worried about the potential for injury.

“Again, it’s the same for everyone, but I think a little bit more in terms of preparation time would have been welcomed by management teams everywhere. The fear is that you’re nearly going from a standing start to full speed. Three weeks to prepare when normally you’d have six or seven weeks to get the heavy stuff done, to get the body conditioned...

“I’m sure we’ll see injuries in the league as the week goes on. It would have been nice to get any extra time, whether in training or matches, but that’s just the way it is. We’re not making excuses, though, every team is in the same boat.”

Waterford get back on the horse this Sunday with the visit of Westmeath (Walsh Park, 1.30pm).

The Leinster side shipped a 30-point defeat to Galway and can expect a warm reception.

“We’ll be looking for a response from our lads,” says Frampton.

That’s what we’ll be looking for. We’re on a bit of a hiding to nothing because Westmeath got a heavy defeat last weekend and people will expect us to beat them.

“What people aren’t picking up on, maybe, is that the league is traditionally a competition where you can try fellas and see if they’re up to it, or if they’re up to a particular challenge. You learn about them in a competitive game. But the last two years have been very different because of the pandemic.

"The season has been hell for leather from the start, the same as last year, whereas if you went back a couple of years the scenario was very different. You had the scope to play a few challenge matches with very few people watching them, then there was the Munster senior hurling league.”

Those pre-season competitions have their detractors, but Frampton isn’t one of them.

“That was a very valuable competition because it was a step up from challenge games — there was something at stake, a bit of a crowd, it was clearly an official game compared to a challenge, so it was good for new players because it got them used to that level.

“Before the National League ever started, then, you could get a look at players and get an idea what they were about.

“The last couple of years it’s all about doing it right now, and that complicates the traditional balancing act — you want to remain competitive during the league while also checking out new players.

“In my opinion, it’s nearly impossible to keep everyone happy because you’re trying to win matches while also trying players out.

They’re all training their backsides off and they deserve a game, but those two objectives don’t always mix, and ticking those two boxes has been an impossibility the last couple of years.