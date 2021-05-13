Ronan McCarthy names eight of Munster final team for Cork footballers' season opener

Ronan McCarthy has named eight of the Cork team that lost last November’s Munster SFC final to start their opening Division 2 South game against Kildare on Saturday (Semple Stadium, 3.30pm).

Mark Collins and Luke Connolly are the two most notable absentees and neither are included in the matchday 26 nor is Michael Hurley, although there is the welcome return of fit-again 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner Ciarán Sheehan, who is among the substitutes.