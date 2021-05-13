Ronan McCarthy names eight of Munster final team for Cork footballers' season opener

Mark Collins and Luke Connolly are the two most notable absentees and neither are included in the matchday 26
Ronan McCarthy names eight of Munster final team for Cork footballers' season opener

Mark Collins and Luke Connolly are the two most notable absentees in Ronan McCarthy's side.  Picture: David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 21:05
John Fogarty

Ronan McCarthy has named eight of the Cork team that lost last November’s Munster SFC final to start their opening Division 2 South game against Kildare on Saturday (Semple Stadium, 3.30pm).

Mark Collins and Luke Connolly are the two most notable absentees and neither are included in the matchday 26 nor is Michael Hurley, although there is the welcome return of fit-again 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner Ciarán Sheehan, who is among the substitutes.

Of those that started that game against Tipperary, Kevin O’Donovan, Paul Ring and Tadhg Corkery are included on the bench. Killian O’Hanlon, who was in midfield alongside captain Ian Maguire that day, has been ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Last year’s U20 full-back Daniel O’Mahony is selected at right full-back and another member of that team, Mark Cronin, is on the bench. Seán Powter is named at centre-back and Kevin Flahive, who missed the Munster final through injury, is at left full-back.

CORK (AFL v Kildare): M. Martin (Nemo Rangers); D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), S. Meehan (Kiskeam), K. Flahive (Douglas); P. Walsh (Kanturk), S. Powter (Douglas), M, Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K. O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), S. White (Clonakilty), R. Deane (Bantry Blues); J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), B. Hurley (Castlehaven), C. O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: A. Casey (Kiskeam), S. Ryan (St Finbarrs), P. Ring (Aghabullogue), K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), T. Corkery (Cill na Martra), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), B. Hartnett (Douglas), C. Sheehan (Éire Óg), D. Dineen (Cill na Martra), M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B. Murphy (St Vincents).

More in this section

Cork captain Amy O’Connor: Fixture row caused 'unnecessary stress, unnecessary pressure' Cork captain Amy O’Connor: Fixture row caused 'unnecessary stress, unnecessary pressure'
Tipperary All-Ireland hurling champions homecoming 'Your head goes into overdrive' - Tipperary's James Barry opens up on testicular cancer surgery
Antrim v Kerry - Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final Injury concerns mount for Fintan O'Connor
#cork gaa
Oisin Maunsell lifts the trophy 22/12/2020

Potential Cork-Kerry Munster football semi-finals at both U20 and minor level

READ NOW
Puzzles logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices