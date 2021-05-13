Ronan McCarthy names eight of Munster final team for Cork footballers' season opener

Ronan McCarthy has named eight of the Cork team that lost last November’s Munster SFC final to start their opening Division 2 South game against Kildare on Saturday (Semple Stadium, 3.30pm).
Mark Collins and Luke Connolly are the two most notable absentees and neither are included in the matchday 26 nor is Michael Hurley, although there is the welcome return of fit-again 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner Ciarán Sheehan, who is among the substitutes.
Of those that started that game against Tipperary, Kevin O’Donovan, Paul Ring and Tadhg Corkery are included on the bench. Killian O’Hanlon, who was in midfield alongside captain Ian Maguire that day, has been ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Last year’s U20 full-back Daniel O’Mahony is selected at right full-back and another member of that team, Mark Cronin, is on the bench. Seán Powter is named at centre-back and Kevin Flahive, who missed the Munster final through injury, is at left full-back.
M. Martin (Nemo Rangers); D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), S. Meehan (Kiskeam), K. Flahive (Douglas); P. Walsh (Kanturk), S. Powter (Douglas), M, Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K. O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), S. White (Clonakilty), R. Deane (Bantry Blues); J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), B. Hurley (Castlehaven), C. O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).
A. Casey (Kiskeam), S. Ryan (St Finbarrs), P. Ring (Aghabullogue), K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), T. Corkery (Cill na Martra), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), B. Hartnett (Douglas), C. Sheehan (Éire Óg), D. Dineen (Cill na Martra), M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B. Murphy (St Vincents).