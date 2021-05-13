Injury concerns mount for Fintan O'Connor

Kerry attacker Brandon Barrett could miss the remainder of the Allianz Hurling League due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Fintan O'Connor confirmed Barrett suffered a tear in Sunday's win over Down and is fearful the wing forward could face a long recovery period.

"Brandon has a hamstring tear as he cannot get a scan until later in the week and then we will know the full extent of his injury. He will be out in the medium term which will probably see him miss most of the league and maybe longer. But we will keep our fingers crossed for him that hopefully, he will get good news."

Defender Tomás O’Connor also picked up a knock last weekend but the manager is hopefully of a much speedier return: "Tomás O’Connor got a belt of hurl early in the game and the prognosis on him is more positive. He has no break or fracture just ligament damage so hopefully, he will return sooner rather than later.”

O'Connor described the injury list as "now the worst of my five-year tenure" as he is forced to plan without Martin Stackpoole, Bryan Murphy, Michael O’Leary, as well as Brendan O’Leary, Jordan Conway, Cian Hussey, Shane Conway and Padraig Boyle. There is a possibility that Conway may be close to a return having been named on the team sheet against Down.

Next up for the Kingdom is a huge clash against Offaly in Tullamore on Sunday. O'Connor predicts a 'real battle.'

“I think Michael Fennelly is doing a good job with them and I think he was very happy the way they played in their big win over Meath and the way they used the ball. He spoke about how young the team was and they bring huge energy levels and massive hunger as they showed against Meath. They were very impressive and it will be a real challenge for us going up to Tullamore on Sunday. But it is something we are looking forward to and we love playing in grounds like Tullamore. It will be a real battle