Davy Fitzgerald: ‘There’s great people in Clare, that’s all I’ll say to you’

“I thought about it for the night after playing Clare, I was back in Lahinch that night after Clare beating us, stayed back there with my wife Sharon and spent a good lot of the night awake. I had my decision made (to stay) by early the next morning.”
- To mark Bladder Cancer Awareness Month this May, Davy Fitzgerald has teamed up with the Marie Keating Foundation and Roche Products (Ireland) Ltd to ‘Give Bladder Cancer the Red Card’. The awareness campaign aims to encourage men — who are three times more likely to be diagnosed than women — to know the warning signs such as blood in the urine, and get help if needed. See mariekeating.ie/redcard for info.