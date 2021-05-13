Colin Sheridan: Is 2021 the year Galway finally wakes up

As Cork’s Luke Connolly bombed a desperate shot skyward into the Páirc Uí Chaoimh night last November, it wasn’t just the fate of Cork and Kerry teetering perilously on the brink, but the narrative of the season itself.

By the time Mark Keane collected on the square’s edge, brushed Tommy Walsh aside, burying his last-gasp winner, the prospect of one of either Mayo or Galway reaching an All-Ireland final went from remote to probable.

Entire digestive biscuits dissolved into cups of tea.

Back west, Galway manager Pádraic Joyce and Mayo’s James Horan must’ve felt a cold, cold chill.

PJ: “Well James. WTF!! You watching? Kerry gone?!”

JH: “Howya PJ. Yeah. Sure look it.”

PJ: “What does it mean for the two of us though?”

JH: “Ah sure, one of us will play Cork in the semi now. Unless Tipp do a number on them”

PJ: “Don’t be daft!. How ye looking?”

JH: “Still a year off. Team in transition. Relegated. You know yourself”

PJ: “Sure that’s only the league. Ye hammered us in Tuam”

JH: “Sure that’s only the league. How ye looking?”

PJ: Typing typing typing

JH: PJ?...

PJ: Typing typing typing

JH: “I’ve Kevin Walsh’s number if you need it (winky face)

To be clear, Keane’s goal hardly altered the destination of Sam come December, but it did have a butterfly effect on a championship that was bursting with intrigue early on, before reaching an all too predictable climax.

What should’ve happened? Well, had Kerry followed the script, they would have dispatched Cork and Tipp before beating either Galway (likely by four points after being three down at the break), or Mayo (likely after a replay, extra-time and a Covid scare).

Regardless of whatever tomfoolery happened in Ulster, Dublin would grind to dust whatever challenger came south to the capital, setting up a neat decider with Kerry the week before Christmas.

This would prompt a litany of “this has the makings of a modern day rivalry” essays, based on the admittedly thrilling 2019 deciders. The final pairing would serve a higher purpose for The Firm (HQ), too, who would use the rivalry to quieten talk of imbalance, or, as is actually the case, a championship capsizing due to Dublin’s superior talent, financial support, and, well, everything.

Dublin v Kerry would have saved us all of that. It may even have provided a spectacle, a contest worthy of the majesty of David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan. Even when Dublin eventually triumphed, as they likely would have, we, the masses, could content ourselves that there was an acceptable order to the world. Dublin, superior! Kerry, coming. Mayo, regenerating. Donegal, evolving. Galway, confusing. Cork, corking.

Arguably the biggest loser from the fallout of his chutzpah was not Kerry, but Galway. With Kerry gone and Sligo incapacitated, Galway were a home Connacht final against Mayo away from playing an underdog in an All-Ireland semi-final. This was a Mayo that had hammered the Tribesmen in the league just weeks before but had followed that by being relegated from Division One football for the first time in 20 years.

Pádraic Joyce’s men had been flying up to the pandemic in March. Now, they were one game away from playing Cork or Tipp in a semi-final. Forget about inevitably losing to Dublin in a final, this was a premium ticket to the chocolate factory.

Instead, Galway mucked it up. Watching the closing moments of that Connacht final unfold in front of him, how Joyce must’ve wished Mark Keane had blazed wide against Kerry and not buried it.

At least he could’ve consoled himself with the comfort they’d likely have lost to Kerry in a semi-final.

Galway’s end-of-season review must’ve made the movie Nomadland seem as entertaining as Anchorman.

Joyce was an undeniably popular appointment as Kevin Walsh’s successor. His reputation as a player and more recently as coach with the U20’s made him an obvious choice, not to mention his North Galway bloodline which surely assuaged the parochial suspicion that seemed to greet Connemara man Walsh on his bad days. Joyce was billed as the man to unite the clans.

To date, evidence of that unity is in scant supply. In his defence, the one year he’s had at it was as anomalous a season Gaelic football has seen in almost a century, but, this time round, he needs results. The mob is fickle.

Patience, like matches, may soon be in short supply. The prodigious Shane Walsh is 28 next month. Damien Comer 27. Neither player too old to fulfil ridiculous potential, but they are suddenly old enough to be at a fork in the road. Paul Conroy has carried them too many times. Ian Burke looked spent last year.

December’s Connacht final was an allegory for all of Galway’s problems; confused and discombobulated, they saw the whitewash and panicked.

In the end, Mayo, after initially stating they didn’t want the last chip on the plate, shrugged their shoulders and said: “Grand, we’ll have it so.”

You snooze, you lose.

Let’s see is 2021 the year Galway finally wakes up.

