‘We just worry about Donegal’: Declan Bonner unfazed by Dublin and Monaghan’s training breaches

Declan Bonner says he has no issue at either Dublin or Monaghan, who were both found guilty of breaching the GAA’s rules on training in the springtime.

The All-Ireland champions suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks and Monaghan followed suit in their punishment of Seamus McEnaney and both teams have lost home fixtures for the upcoming Allianz League Division 1.

“What other teams are doing is their prerogative,” Donegal manager Bonner said yesterday, ahead of their Division 1 opener against Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday. “We just worry about where we’re at.”

When Bonner was pressed on whether he was annoyed at the two counties for gaining a headstart before the restrictions on collective training was lifted, he replied: “Not one bit, no” before stressing he was not tempted to join them as Donegal “always abide by the rules.”

Donegal will compete in the new regionalised format alongside Tyrone, Monaghan, and Armagh in the northern section, while Dublin will be joined by Roscommon, Kerry, and Galway in the south.

Bonner isn’t a fan of the new league format ahead of his team beginning their quest to regain the Anglo-Celt Cup away to Down in the preliminary round next month.

He said: “It’s not satisfactory. It’s a mini Ulster Championship and we have the Ulster Championship starting a week later. It’s not ideal, but we don’t live in an ideal world. We’re just happy to be back playing.

“It’s not quite a McKenna Cup. It’s the National League and we always treat the league with respect. This will be different this year. We’re building up for championship and when our league is off, we’ve only one week to get into the preliminary round in Newry.

“This year was an ideal opportunity to go with an open draw championship, 32 teams, because there are going to be no gates, there is going to be no revenue coming in for any of the provincial councils so there was an opportunity to go the road of an open draw but that is gone and dusted.”

It’s seven years since Donegal’s last All-Ireland semi-final appearance, with the 3-14 to 0-17 victory by the side managed by Jim McGuinness now a distant memory. In each of his three seasons since returning to the post for the 2018 season, Bonner has seen his side evicted with the scent of the last four in their nostrils, losing to Tyrone and Mayo in their last Super 8 outings and then shocked by Cavan in last year’s Ulster final.

Kerry’s five-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé, speaking on BBC Sport NI’s GAA podcast The GAA Social, was giving his predictions for the season this week and said of Donegal: “The quality they have, but they always seem to fall at the final hurdle. The word that’s being said is that there’s a soft underbelly. I think on a given day they are match-winners if they have a full team to pick from.”

In response to this, Bonner said: “Marc can worry about Kerry, we will worry about Donegal.”