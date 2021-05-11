TG4 more than double ladies football league games broadcast for 2021 season

There will be 10 games from the ladies football national league series broadcast by TG4, the LGFA have announced.

This is more than double the four games broadcast from the secondary competition in 2020.

TG4 will broadcast four group games from Division 1 during the group stage of the competition, before screening both semi-finals in the top tier.

The Irish-language broadcaster will also exclusively show all four finals on the weekend of June 26/27, with Division 1 and 2 finals airing on TG4, and the Division 3 and 4 finals broadcast on Spórt TG4’s YouTube Channel.

Coverage of the Lidl-sponsored Ladies National Football Leagues will get underway on Friday May 21, as Cork meet Tipperary at 7.30pm. Twenty-four hours later, Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo lock horns in a broadcast clash.

On May 29, there is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final as Cork's clash with Dublin will be shown, while the champions' clash with Tipperary also screened the following weekend.

The series will be presented by former Galway footballer Máire Ní Bhraonáin, with the likes of Cork’s Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla as well as Meath star Vikki Wall providing analysis.

"For over 20 years TG4 has been the home of live and exclusive television broadcasting of Ladies Gaelic Football. With TG4’s increased coverage of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues, we continue to lead the way in broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland and ensures that women’s sport is front and centre for television audiences," Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport, said.

"TG4 is delighted to make even more games available to the public on free-to-air television."

Mícheál Naughton, LGFA President, added: “The addition of further games in the live TV schedule once again demonstrates TG4’s unrivalled commitment to our sport. We are very much looking forward to the commencement of the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues, and delighted with the announcement of this unprecedented coverage from TG4."