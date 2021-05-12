Rory Brennan looking to impress Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher all over again

Rory Brennan got his big break from Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher back in 2015 as a rising star of an All-Ireland winning U21 team.

A partnership that bore sweet fruit comes together again as the pair step into the Tyrone senior job in Saturday’s NFL Division One North clash with Donegal.

But Brennan knows he’ll have to earn the new managers’ approval all over again.

Several members of that U21 side, managed by Logan with Dooher as his assistant, are now senior regulars – the likes of Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Cathal McShane, Frank Burns, Conor Meyler and Mark Bradley.

However, Brennan warned that previous associations will count for nothing.

A clean slate will offer equal opportunity to all in terms of inclusion in the squad and selection on the first 15.

“The senior group now, a lot of them have moved from that 2015 All-Ireland side, there’s a good core that has fed through from that,” he said.

“And a lot of the other boys, from the years after that, have experience with Brian and Feargal.

“We’re delighted to have them on board, most of us know them well, so it was an easier transition for us to move forward with.

“They have come in they have brought new ideas and it’s a fresh start. Everybody is starting from a level playing field, everyone has an opportunity make a claim for a starting place or a place in the squad.

“It has given players that wee bit of a push to impress and to push themselves to the next level and to get the best out of themselves.

Tyrone’s Ulster SFC clash with provincial champions Cavan makes July 10 the all-important date on the calendar, but they can’t afford to take their eye off the ball that’s in play.

Each Allianz League tie will require absolute focus as the new managers juggle the pieces in search of a formula that works.

“We’ll just take it one game at a time, one session at a time, and use every training session to the best of our ability and try to get things sorted,” Brennan said.

“It’s been a long lay-off for everyone, and you have to be positive about the fact that we’re playing football at all.

“So since going back out to training, we’re using every session as best we can.”

New bosses Logan and Dooher go in at the deep end, straight into the serious business of League football without pre-season competition, and with just a few weeks to assemble a squad and develop a preferred and effective style of play.

“The core of that Donegal team has been building over this last couple of years, and ourselves, with the new management in, you could say that there’s new philosophies,” said Brennan.

“But from a management point of view it’s a clean slate, and you have 35 men there putting their hands up and competing for places."