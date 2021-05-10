Limerick star Iain Corbett a doubt; Former Kerry footballer Conor Jordan added to Clare panel

Limerick’s 2020 All-Star nominee Iain Corbett is considered a doubt to start this weekend’s Division 3 South opening clash with Tipperary. The joint-captain has a foot injury and might not be risked in the derby.

“Iain is seeing a consultant about the injury,” confirmed manager Billy Lee. “We don’t know the extent of it yet and we’re not ruling him out of the game at the weekend. We would hope it’s not a significant injury.”