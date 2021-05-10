Limerick star Iain Corbett a doubt; Former Kerry footballer Conor Jordan added to Clare panel

Colm Collins has added former Kerry minor and U21 Conor Jordan to his panel for the upcoming league.
Austin Stacks man Jordan lined out for the Kingdom in the 2013 All-Ireland minor final loss to Tyrone.
He was centre-back for Stacks when they claimed the 2014 Kerry and Munster SFC titles.
Former Dublin panellist Philip Ryan has joined the Tipperary senior football squad. The St Brigid’s forward, who won an All-Ireland SFC medal with his native county in 2015, is part of David Power’s training panel. Ryan has Tipperary parentage and is a nephew of 1971 All-Ireland SHC winner Dinny Ryan.