Limerick star Iain Corbett a doubt; Former Kerry footballer Conor Jordan added to Clare panel

Austin Stacks man Jordan lined out for the Kingdom in the 2013 All-Ireland minor final loss to Tyrone
Limerick's Iain Corbett. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 21:50
John Fogarty

Limerick’s 2020 All-Star nominee Iain Corbett is considered a doubt to start this weekend’s Division 3 South opening clash with Tipperary. The joint-captain has a foot injury and might not be risked in the derby.

“Iain is seeing a consultant about the injury,” confirmed manager Billy Lee. “We don’t know the extent of it yet and we’re not ruling him out of the game at the weekend. We would hope it’s not a significant injury.”

Colm Collins has added former Kerry minor and U21 Conor Jordan to his panel for the upcoming league.

Austin Stacks man Jordan lined out for the Kingdom in the 2013 All-Ireland minor final loss to Tyrone. 

He was centre-back for Stacks when they claimed the 2014 Kerry and Munster SFC titles.

Kerry's Conor Jordan catches against Tipperary during the 2013 Munster MFC Final. Picture: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE
Former Dublin panellist Philip Ryan has joined the Tipperary senior football squad. The St Brigid’s forward, who won an All-Ireland SFC medal with his native county in 2015, is part of David Power’s training panel. Ryan has Tipperary parentage and is a nephew of 1971 All-Ireland SHC winner Dinny Ryan.

Ryan is believed to have featured in the full-forward line alongside Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan in in-house games and is in the running to begin the match in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Midfielder Liam Casey, who scored the vital goal against Limerick in last year’s Munster semi-final, is not part of the panel this season as he is travelling, while Robbie Kiely is also in a battle to be fit for the weekend. Among the new faces in the squad include JK Brackens’ Kuba Beban and Paddy Creedon of Thurles Sarsfields.

TIPPERARY senior football panel: Alan Campbell, Bill Maher, Brian Fox, Colm O’Shaughnessy, Colman Kennedy, Conal Kennedy, Conor Bowe, Conor O’Sullivan, Conor Ryan, Conor Sweeney, Dáire Brennan, Emmet Moloney, Evan Comerford, Greg Henry, Jack Harney, Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan, Jimmy Feehan, Kevin Fahey, Kuba Beban, Liam Boland, Liam Ryan, Mark Stokes, Michael O’Reilly, Michael Quinlivan, Paddy Creedon, Padraic Looram, Paudie Feehan, Philip Ryan, Riain Quigley, Robbie Kiely, Sean O’Connor, Shane Foley, Shane O’Connell, Steven O’Brien, Tadhg Fitzgerald.

