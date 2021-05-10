TJ Ryan on new advantage rule: ‘Hurling was in a good place. We are breaking it’

Referees should come together and protest over hurling’s new interpretation of the advantage rule, believes former Tipperary star Shane McGrath.

The revised interpretation, voted through at this year’s Congress, encourages referees to blow for a free, rather than allow play develop, if a foul is deemed to occur within shooting range.

The change caused frustration during several of the opening Allianz Hurling League fixtures, with players in scoring positions whistled back for frees to be taken.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Allianz League Podcast, McGrath believes now is the time for referees to make their voices heard.

“I wonder if the referees got together and said we don’t want this, that we need to have a look at it — it doesn’t seem to be to the benefit of the referees or the players or the game.

“They should go to whoever needs to be approached in Croke Park and say we need to change this.”

Hurling’s new sin-bin rule had attracted most comment ahead of last weekend’s return to action, but it was advantage that dominated most post-mortems.

Limerick manager John Kiely said the rule will require “a bit of getting used to”.

While Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald went rather stronger: “If there is a game with 40-plus frees, it is going to be an absolute disaster for people to watch. If you keep stopping the game, we’re in trouble. It’s a manly game, let’s get out there and play.”

Also speaking on the podcast, Mark Landers believes referees weren’t adequately consulted on the change: “Advantage was working perfectly up to yesterday. A referee contacted me and said the sin-bin won’t be an issue, it’ll be the advantage rule. I asked him were the referees consulted and he said no they weren’t.

“The fellas on the ground are the best fellas to be asked, but their hands are tied, they are bound by the rules of the association.”

TJ Ryan also expressed his bafflement with the tweak:

“I thought the advantage rule was brought in to have a bit more flow and less frees in the game and it to be a better spectacle. So I don’t understand why that change was made.

“My belief is I don’t think the referees wanted this change. They were trying to let the game flow. I don’t believe the players wanted this, so why?

“I was of the opinion that the game of hurling was in a very good place. Up to recently, I thought there were some fantastic games of hurling.

“We’re just bringing in changes. I think we’re breaking it.”

Anthony Daly added: “This has to be changed. The sin-bin is there for a year, let’s roll with it and see if it creates more goal chances. But this advantage rule, give back the power to the refs to say if there’s an advantage to the team that was fouled, play on.”

McGrath is thankful there is time to iron out creases before the business end of the season.

“At least we have these dew matches to try and sort it out.

“Imagine if we had gone straight to championship, there would be war if someone got knocked out over one of these decisions.”

