Camogie players hold firm on strike threat

The threat of strike action remains on the table five days out from the opening round of games in the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League.

Inter-county camogie players, supported by their respective management teams, are holding firm to their threat of boycotting the National Camogie League if the Camogie Association persists with a National League-club championship-inter-county championship schedule for the season ahead.

Cork camogie manager Paudie Murray said on Monday that he did not expect Cork to be playing League this weekend. The Cork-Tipperary game at Pairc Uí Chaoimh is one of three Division 1 games fixed for Saturday.

“My feeling, at the moment, is that I am not getting ready for League games at this stage because of player concerns that have been flagged,” Murray told the Irish Examiner.

10am Tuesday morning is the deadline for club players to express their view on the shape of the 2021 season, with the Camogie Association having last week circulated to units two proposals for how the season would be structured.

Along with the aforementioned National League-club championship-inter-county championship option, the second proposal up for consideration is the split season.

It is unclear if the Camogie Association will publish the results of the club poll this week, in advance of the opening round of League fixtures. The consultation document sent to units outlined that the mechanism for adjudicating the result is “one club, one vote”.

“In reporting on this poll, no individual club/county data will be shared in the public domain. Only the total number of votes and percentages in favour of each option will be disclosed,” said the letter jointly signed by Camogie President Hilda Breslin and CEO Sinéad McNulty.

On the same day — Sunday, May 2 — the Camogie Association announced it was reviewing the decision to opt for a National League-club championship-inter-county championship calendar, the Gaelic Players Association said 84% of inter-county camogie players had voted to boycott the National League “should the current season structure be retained”.

Inter-county camogie players want the All-Ireland Championship to directly follow the League’s conclusion, as is the approach of the GAA and LGFA, with club championship activity throwing-in once the inter-county season is complete.

In the Camogie Association’s consultation document, the proposal for club championship to be placed in between the National League and All-Ireland inter-county Championship would see four weekends across late June and the first half of July given over to completing the 2020 All-Ireland club series.

Ten weekends are then set aside for 2021 county championship activity, with an eight-week All-Ireland inter-county championship getting underway on the weekend of October 23/24.