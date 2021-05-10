Diarmuid O’Sullivan: ‘You need starters and you need finishers’

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan was busy reining in expectations after yesterday’s win over Waterford.

“Any day you score five goals you’ve a chance of winning a game,” he said.

“Goal creation has been something we’ve been working on also, but it’s the first day out. Next Saturday is our next challenge.”

Cork’s win was driven by goals, three of which came from subs — Shane Kingston and Aaron Connolly.

“You need starters and you need finishers,” said O’Sullivan. “We brought in younger guys we feel can give us a lot going forward — not just today but over the next couple of years. A couple of them came in and did well.

“Every league game is hugely important for us. We’re not lucky enough to be in a position where we’ve been challenging for titles the last couple of years, so every game is important to us.

“We have to get the maximum out of these games, no matter what 15 take the field, no matter what subs come on, they need to maximise their opportunities.

“It’s one win. We’re not going to get carried away. We know we’ve a lot to do and next Saturday is the next challenge.”

Waterford manager Liam Cahill said he was concerned by his side’s “naivety” and inability to counteract Cork’s movement. “They were really good, they came out with real intent and asked us a lot of questions. There was a lot of movement up front, a lot of overlaps,” he said.

“The positives are we scored 28 scores, we didn’t give up, and we learned a lot about a number of players in different positions — as to what might work and what definitely won’t work.”

The Déise can get back to winning ways next weekend against Westmeath. Cahill said: “We have to learn from today. The answers can’t be from me or the management team, that has to come from the players and they have to look at it.

“It’s not alarm bells, don’t get me wrong, but you play the match that’s put in front of you and we fell short in a lot of areas and we need to address that, to correct that, and it’s better that happens now, in early May, than coming to the end of June, in the Championship.

“Just when we looked to be trying to get something out of the match, getting it back to four points, we just handed the initiative back to Cork.

“Unfortunately this team has a tendency to do that and it’s something we’re working very hard to try to counteract and eradicate.”