Kerry hit four-goal blitz in second-half comeback against Down

Kerry 4-18 Down 0-19

Kerry recovered from a shaky first half to blitz Down with a tour de force second-half display in this hard-fought Allianz Hurling League Division 2A opening-round game at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry trailed the visitors 0-11 to 0-9 at the interval and needed some inspiration if they were to turn the tide. But after Down increased their lead on the restart with a Ronan Costello point, Kerry took over with Shane Nolan moved to corner forward and Mikey Boyle sent out around midfield.

Two goals in the 41st and 42nd minutes from Maurice O’Connor, after Daniel Collins robbed a Down defender, and Fionan Sullivan, after his initial effort was saved by superb Down keeper Stephen Keith, proved crucial.

This changed the course of this game as Kerry assumed complete control and they added a succession of points to be out of sight by the water break, 3-17 to 0-13, with O’Connor scoring his second goal.

Down never rose a gallop as Kerry used all seven subs but lost Brandon Barrett to a serious-looking leg injury and Nolan had the final say when he drilled home a penalty after Tim Prender was sin-binned in injury time for a foul on Donal Hunt.

Down were quicker off the blocks as Kerry were slow to settle with both defences on top. However, Kerry conceded some needless frees at the back as Down controlled much of the opening half.

Down raced two points in front inside the opening five minutes thanks to a converted free and a 65 from the visitor’s marksman Paul Sheehan. Kerry suffered an early body blow when their All-Star full-back Tomás O’Connor picked an ankle injury and eventually he had to retire in the 24th minute.

Kerry’s half-back line of Jason Diggins, Barry O’Mahony, and Fionan Mackessy were outstanding but the Kerry inside line missing Shane Conway and Podge Boyle were laboring.

Kerry eventually got going and points from Mackessy, Collins, and Nolan had the sides level on the 15th minute but by the water break, Down led 0-5 to 0-4 with Sheehan unerring from placed balls adding three more points.

Kerry were really struggling up front as Gerard Hughes, Matt Conlon, and Michael Hughes cleared their lines with regularity while Daithí Sands' blistering pace forced the Kerry defence into fouls. Down moved 0-11 to 0-6 clear thanks to Sheehan’s free-taking and points from Donal Hughes, Eoghan Sands, Costello, and Liam Savage.

However, Kerry finished the half the stronger, Collins, Boyle, and three from Nolan to trail 0-11 to 0-9.

Scorers for Kerry: S Nolan (1-6, 3 65s, 2 frees); M O’Connor (2-0); F Sullivan (1-1); D Collins (0-4); M Boyle (0-2); B O’Mahony, F Mackessy, P O’Connor, M Leane and D Hunt (0-1 each).

Scorers for Down: P Sheehan (0-11, 7 frees, 3 65s); R Costello, Tim Prenter (0-2 each); L Savage, D Hughes, E Sands, P J Davidson (0-1 each).

KERRY: JB O’Halloran; J Buckley, T O’Connor, E Leen; J Diggins, B O’Mahony, F Mackessy; P O’Connor, S Nolan; B Barrett, D Collins, M Leane; M Boyle, F O’Sullivan, M O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for T O’Connor (24), B Lyons for E Leen (50), J O’Connor for F Mackessy (55), D Hunt for M Leane (55), N O’Mahony for B Barrett (58), D Casey for F Sullivan (66), F McCarthy for J Buckley (66).

DOWN: S Keith; M Hughes, C Taggart, J McManus; G Hughes, M Conlon, L Savage; D Hughes, C Egan; P Óg McCrickard, P Sheehan, R Costello; D Sands, E Sands, O McManus.

Subs: M Fisher for J McManus (28), T Prenter for O McManus (h/t), T Murray for G Hughes (41), J Doran for C Egan (51), P J Davidson for R Costello (57), M Patterson for L Savage (57).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).