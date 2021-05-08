Limerick and Tipperary play out entertaining draw as hurling returns

The sides were level 10 times across the 70 minutes
Limerick and Tipperary play out entertaining draw as hurling returns

Limerick's Tom Morrissey breaks the hurl of Tipperary's Jake Morris. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 19:15
John Fogarty

Limerick 0-20 Tipperary 0-20

David Reidy’s additional time free ensured a share of the spoils for All-Ireland champions Limerick to deny Tipperary a first season win over the hosts in LIT Gaelic Grounds in six years.

Despite Tipperary not scoring from play in the second half and relying totally on Jason Forde’s marksmanship, they went four points up at the second-half water break, 0-18 to 0-14.

However, Limerick’s cavalry, led by Peter Casey, made an impact and it was Reidy who levelled the game for a ninth time in the 65th minute. Forde, with his 11th converted free, punished a foul on substitute Mark Kehoe two minutes later but Reidy delivered in stoppage time.

Tipperary’s Niall O'Meara keeps his eyes on the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tipperary’s Niall O'Meara keeps his eyes on the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The frustrating application of the new advantage rule aside, this was a decent affair where the rustiness formed over the third lockdown wasn’t too obvious.

Limerick, wearing a jersey commemorating the 100th year anniversary of their 1921 win when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was first presented, looked sharp in the opening quarter and deserved their 0-7 to 0-5 at the first water break. Seamus Flanagan claimed a couple of points and Limerick’s defence were on top.

But the second quarter was won by Tipperary who upped their work-rate and tormented Limerick in the middle third. Jake Morris had the only goal opportunity in the first half but his 28th-minute shot was straight at Nickie Quaid.

Two minutes before that, Tipperary went ahead for the first time with a third point without reply. Forde finished the half with six points, five from frees, but he also put a couple of dead-balls wide.

Tipperary accumulated seven wides in that period and Limerick posted five but also put three short. The teams were level seven times in the first half and it was appropriate they couldn’t be separated at the break, 0-12 apiece.

Scorers for Limerick: D. Reidy (0-8, 6 frees); S. Flanagan (0-4); A. Breen (0-3); P. Casey (0-2); D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue, D. Byrnes (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-14, 11 frees, 1 65); R. Maher (0-2, 1 free); N. O’Meara, W. Connors, D. McCormack, M. Breen (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; A. Costello, S. Finn, R. English; D. Byrnes, K. Hayes, B. Nash; W. O’Donoghue (c), D. O’Donovan; D. Reidy, T. Morrissey, C. Boylan; A. Breen, S. Flanagan, D. Dempsey.

Subs for Limerick: P. Casey for D. Dempsey, C. Lynch for D. O’Donovan (both 46); G. Hegarty for C. Boylan (56); D O’Connell for A. Breen (60); B. O’Grady for W. O’Donoghue (67).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, B. McGrath, B. Heffernan; B. O’Meara, S. Kennedy, R. Maher; A. Flynn, M. Breen; D. McCormack, J. Morris, N. O’Meara; W. Connors, J. Forde, Patrick Maher.

Subs for Tipperary: N. McGrath for N. O’Meara (53); D. Quirke for Patrick Maher (54); C. Darcy for W. Connor (60); M. Kehoe for A. Flynn (62); Pádraic Maher for B. O’Meara (inj 68).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).

#hurling#tipperary gaa#limerick gaa
