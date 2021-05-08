Necessary if unloved: Why the league is a headline performer in its own right

The national leagues are back.

There was a time, of course, when this might have been greeted by heavy sighs and dutiful acknowledgment, because the league was a little like the flaxseed in your porridge: necessary if unloved.

But people were back on good terms with the competition long before the coronavirus deprived us of a ‘normal’ league last year. As Feargal McGill, the GAA’s director of player, club, and games administration, points out, the key is seeing the league as the headline performer in its own right.

Not as an opening act to the summer festival of the championship.

“No, I think it’s a hugely important competition in its own right.

“Look at counties which are traditionally less successful — they get far more out of the league than they do the championship because in the league they’re playing at an appropriate level, against counties which are similar to themselves. So it’s very important. If you surveyed the 32 counties — and if they were honest in their responses — I think you’d find that two-thirds or three-quarters would tell you that the league is the more important competition for them.”

There are also other considerations. Counties can make money from the league, after all.

“Without being crass, it’s also a very important competition from the financial point of view.

The championship is primarily knockout, obviously, so teams are lucky to get a home game, and some years they don’t even get one. On the other hand, there may be three or four home league games.

“There’s also the promotion side. I can remember having conversations with Ned Quinn of the Kilkenny County Board when he would say how important their home league games were the year after they won the All-Ireland.

“Why? Because that was a chance for kids who couldn’t get a ticket for an All-Ireland final, or who were maybe too young to go to the final, to get to see their heroes up close and in person. And up close against top class opposition from other counties.

“I think it’s a hugely important competition and as an Association we’ve become very used to referring to it as ‘only the league’.”

“My own personal view is that I’ve never heard a manager refer to ‘only the league’ if he won — unless he was obviously trying to play down how well his team was going.

“You’d usually only hear that after a defeat.”

There’s also an element of preparing players: No-one would claim it’s a good idea to put inter-county players into full championship fare without playing themselves into form first.

“Players often say that themselves, how important it is for them. If you look at the league we have planned for this year, there were people who would have said, ‘get rid of the league and go straight for the championship’.

“But that was never our view as an organisation, and within the leadership of the organisation the importance of the league.”

The seriousness with which teams take the national leagues is linked, for McGill, to the decision to make a significant change to the timetable some years ago.

“I think the key moment for that was when the league went to a calendar year competition as opposed to being split either side of Christmas.

“As a kid I was raised on a diet of league games where you wouldn’t recognise the Kerry team that took the field in October after the championship, but by the time they were playing games in February I knew all of the team, because all the big names were back in harness.

That was a key change which increased the importance of the league, and with a short break between the end of the league and the start of the championship it becomes even more important.

There’s also the sheer adventurousness of the league. In provincial competitions the circuit of grounds and venues is predictable; depending on the division your county finds itself in the league, however, you may find yourself anywhere in the entire country.

“As a Leitrim native some of my best days were following Leitrim in the league,” says McGill.

“You’d go to places like Kilmallock or other spots a long way from home, and you’d be delighted with a win. I’m sure readers in plenty of other counties would have similar stories to tell.

“You could apply that to the club scenario as well. We all love the big championship days in the summer with our clubs — but the thing that keeps us ticking over is the league.

“The championship days are the exception rather than the rule for most clubs, because if you’re watching the club on a Sunday you’re probably watching a league game. The bread and butter for any club is its league games, after all.”

The arguments are persuasive, but McGill is also a realist: “Having said all that, it would be completely disingenuous to say the league is as important as the championship. Because it’s not. We all know that.

“But it’s also a lot more than just a warm up for the championship. It has a lot going for it.”

It has. And it all starts on Saturday.