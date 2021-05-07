Cork U20 hurlers get All-Ireland final date

Pat Ryan's Cork will play their 2020 Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling final on the weekend on July 10/11, the GAA have confirmed.
The Leinster Council are due to confirm their fixtures for their provincial championship at the grade in the coming days - with the winners of the province taking on Ryan's Rebels in the All-Ireland final.
Elsewhere, the minor hurlers of Limerick and Galway will play their All-Ireland semi-final from last year on the weekend of July 3/4. Offaly or Kilkenny will be their final opponents the following weekend.
That July 10/11 weekend will also see the 2020 All-Ireland MFC semi-finals take place with the final the following weekend.
As reported by the Irish Examiner, the 2021 U20 and minor competitions will see their All-Ireland finals take place in August.