Cork U20 hurlers get All-Ireland final date

Pat Ryan's side will take on the Leinster champions in July
Cork U20 hurlers get All-Ireland final date

Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan: Reached the decider before Christmas

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 18:28

Pat Ryan's Cork will play their 2020 Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling final on the weekend on July 10/11, the GAA have confirmed.

The Leinster Council are due to confirm their fixtures for their provincial championship at the grade in the coming days - with the winners of the province taking on Ryan's Rebels in the All-Ireland final.

Elsewhere, the minor hurlers of Limerick and Galway will play their All-Ireland semi-final from last year on the weekend of July 3/4. Offaly or Kilkenny will be their final opponents the following weekend.

That July 10/11 weekend will also see the 2020 All-Ireland MFC semi-finals take place with the final the following weekend.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the 2021 U20 and minor competitions will see their All-Ireland finals take place in August.

More in this section

Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens - Kilkenny County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Adrian Mullen set for first Kilkenny start in 15 months
Gearoid Hegarty and Will O'Donoghue celebrate as Limerick are All-Ireland Hurling Champions 13/12/2020 Will O'Donoghue to captain Limerick as nine of All-Ireland winning team to start season opener
Meath v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 5 Leinster GAA confirm venues for opening rounds of football and hurling championshp
#cork gaa
Anthony Nash clears the ball 18/2/2018

Missing in action: 15 hurling stars we won’t see in 2021

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices