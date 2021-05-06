2021 All-Ireland minor and U20 finals set for August

The All-Ireland minor and U20 football and hurling finals have been pencilled in for August.

Provincial championships at both levels are expected to begin in late June and early July, the first round of the Leinster minor football championship commencing June 26 and the hurling four days later.

It is also expected provinces with outstanding 2020 under-age competitions will play those games at the end of June. Leinster have provisionally scheduled their 2020 minor football and hurling finals for June 30 and July 3 respectively.

The 2021 All-Ireland minor hurling decider is earmarked for the weekend of August 22, the same as the senior hurling final, with the U17 football final taking place the following weekend like the senior football equivalent. There is a one week gap between the semi-finals and finals in each code.

The 2021 U20 hurling final is down for August 7/8 and the U20 football final the following weekend. It is believed the games have been organised for the summer so as to retain the split season and avoid overlaps with the exclusive club championship season from the beginning of September.

The Wexford-Laois Leinster SHC quarter-final has been scheduled for UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday, June 26. On the same day, their other provincial quarter-final between Dublin and Antrim has been fixed for Navan’s Páirc Tailteann.

The following day, the three Leinster SFC first round games take place. Offaly and Louth clash in Páirc Tailteann, Carlow and Longford in Bord na Móna O’Connor Park while Wicklow will have home advantage in Aughrim against their neighbours Wexford.

Meanwhile, the maor foirne role will be discontinued from this weekend’s opening round of the Allianz Hurling League following a dramatic u-turn by Croke Park.

The successful motion passed at February’s Congress stipulated that the running selector position would be disbanded “upon the cessation of the current Covid-19 protocols”.

However, following discussions between the playing rules committee who made the proposal and the Central Competitions Control Committee, it is to be put into effect immediately. Management Committee signed off on it earlier today.As expected, inter-county teams will be permitted to make seven substitutes but up to a maximum of five occasions during the forthcoming Allianz Leagues. The GAA confirmed the additional two regulation replacements in an attempt to avoid injuries and allow managers develop their panels.