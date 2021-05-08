Four questions for Kieran Kingston and Cork to answer in 2021

Defending

Cork exited the championship last year against Tipperary on a miserable evening in the Gaelic Grounds. When the inquests began they had a familiar ring, with the concession of too many scores — and two crucial goals — central to the findings.

The narrative that has grown up in recent years holds that Cork are too easy to score against, which makes the totals run up by the Rebel forwards at the other end of the field moot.

Accordingly there’ll be a lot of focus on how Cork defend tomorrow against Waterford. The inclusion of former manager Donal O’Grady in the backroom team is expected to help in that regard, though the absence of challenge matches (and the often-maligned early-season Munster hurling competitions) doesn’t help in that regard.

Integration

Tipperary, mentioned above, are expected to involve more of their All-Ireland-winning U20 and U21 sides of recent years in the senior team this season.

Cork, the side they beat in those All-Ireland deciders, have a similar challenge. As reported in this newspaper in January, Cork’s 2021 senior panel features seven players over the age of 25 but has 21 players under 23.

That means the league has a particular challenge this year for Kieran Kingston and his selectors. Do they give their first 15 as much game time as possible for this year’s championship or do they try to blood some new players for the coming seasons?

The new number one

Cork begin tomorrow without Anthony Nash in goal — the Kanturk man was the first name on the team sheet for almost a decade, which is the kind of consistency all teams aim for with their goalkeeper.

Patrick Collins comes in for Nash, having played first for the Cork seniors five years ago against Kilkenny (such is the apprenticeship of the modern inter county goalkeeper). Having a good ‘keeper has always been a priority but with the work now put into puck-outs — or restarts, as some prefer to term them — the job has more challenges than it did in the past.

Cork need Collins to settle quickly into the role, but here’s a situation where league games coming thick and fast may aid rather than slow the newcomer’s development.

Tradition

Cork haven’t won a National Hurling League title since 1998. This doesn’t sound significant until you realise the date means a fair percentage of the current panellists — see above — weren’t even born then.

This raises an issue that’s more philosophical than anything else. Does it bother young players in their early twenties that they’ve never seen their county win a league title?

No. It surely crosses no player’s mind when trying to win a ball or effect a clearance that he hasn’t seen one of his predecessors lift the trophy in the flesh.

It would be a surprise, then, to hear any of Cork’s current players say they feel a specific pressure to correct the record — but it’s an indication of the current health of Cork’s inter-county reputation that they’re not seen as prime contenders for this year’s league either.