Missing in action: 15 hurling stars we won’t see in 2021

Kieran Shannon selects a team of players who won't be taking to the hurling fields this summer for one reason or another
Anthony Nash

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 17:37
Kieran Shannon

1 ANTHONY NASH (Cork) 

C’ship debut 2008 

Retired (Age 36) 

4 Munster titles, 2 All Stars 

2 PAUL MURPHY (Kilkenny) 

Debut 2011 

Retired (Age 32) 

4 All Irelands, 4 All Stars, 4 Leagues, 5 Leinsters

3 STEPHEN McDONNELL (Cork) 

Debut 2011 

Retired (Age 32) 

2 Munster titles, 2013 All Ireland final appearance

4 TOM CONDON (Limerick) 

Debut 2009 

Retired (Age 33) 

2 All Irelands, 3 Munsters, 2 Leagues

5 PAUDIE FOLEY (Wexford) 

Debut 2015 

Opted out (Age 26) 

2019 Leinster champion and All Star nominee

6 CHRISTOPER JOYCE (Cork)

Debut 2012 

Omitted (Age 29) 

3 Munster titles, 2013 All Ireland final appearance

7 CONAL KEANEY (Dublin) 

Debut 2001 

Retired (Age 38) 

2013 Leinster, 2011 League, 5 Leinster football championships

8 AIDAN WALSH (Cork) 

Debut 2014 (Hurling) 

Omitted (Age 31) 

2014 Munster (1 All Ireland, 3 Leagues, 2 All Stars in football)

9 BRENDAN MURTAGH (Westmeath) 

Debut 2001 

Retired (Age 38) 

3 Christy Rings, 2 Railway Cups

10 AARON CUNNINGHAM (Clare) 

Debut 2012 

Opted out (Age 28) 

2013 All Ireland, 2016 League, 3 U21 All Irelands

11 PODGE COLLINS (Clare) 

Debut 2012 

Opted for football (Age 29) 

2013 All Ireland and All Star, 2016 League, 2 U21 All Irelands

12 CONOR LEHANE (Cork) 

Debut 2011 

Omitted (Age 28) 

3 Munsters, 2013 All Ireland final goalscorer, 3 All Star nominations

13 PAUL RYAN (Dublin) 

Debut 2008

Retired (Age 32) 

2011 League final winner and top scorer, 2013 Leinster final winner and goalscorer

14 COLIN FENNELLY (Kilkenny) 

Debut 2011

Opted out (Age 31) 

4 All Irelands, 3 Leagues, 2 All Stars, 5 Leinsters, 5 club All Irelands

15 GER AYLWARD (Kilkenny) 

Debut 2013 

Retired (Age 28) 

2 All Irelands, 2015 All Star, 3 Leinsters

