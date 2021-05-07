Missing in action: 15 hurling stars we won’t see in 2021

1 ANTHONY NASH (Cork)

C’ship debut 2008

Retired (Age 36)

4 Munster titles, 2 All Stars

2 PAUL MURPHY (Kilkenny)

Paul Murphy

Debut 2011

Retired (Age 32)

4 All Irelands, 4 All Stars, 4 Leagues, 5 Leinsters

3 STEPHEN McDONNELL (Cork)

Stephen McDonnell

Debut 2011

Retired (Age 32)

2 Munster titles, 2013 All Ireland final appearance

4 TOM CONDON (Limerick)

Tom Condon and his son Nicky (aged 2)

Debut 2009

Retired (Age 33)

2 All Irelands, 3 Munsters, 2 Leagues

5 PAUDIE FOLEY (Wexford)

Paudie Foley

Debut 2015

Opted out (Age 26)

2019 Leinster champion and All Star nominee

6 CHRISTOPER JOYCE (Cork)

Christopher Joyce

Debut 2012

Omitted (Age 29)

3 Munster titles, 2013 All Ireland final appearance

7 CONAL KEANEY (Dublin)

Conal Keaney

Debut 2001

Retired (Age 38)

2013 Leinster, 2011 League, 5 Leinster football championships

8 AIDAN WALSH (Cork)

Aidan Walsh

Debut 2014 (Hurling)

Omitted (Age 31)

2014 Munster (1 All Ireland, 3 Leagues, 2 All Stars in football)

9 BRENDAN MURTAGH (Westmeath)

Brendan Murtagh

Debut 2001

Retired (Age 38)

3 Christy Rings, 2 Railway Cups

10 AARON CUNNINGHAM (Clare)

Aaron Cunningham

Debut 2012

Opted out (Age 28)

2013 All Ireland, 2016 League, 3 U21 All Irelands

11 PODGE COLLINS (Clare)

Podge Collins

Debut 2012

Opted for football (Age 29)

2013 All Ireland and All Star, 2016 League, 2 U21 All Irelands

12 CONOR LEHANE (Cork)

Conor Lehane

Debut 2011

Omitted (Age 28)

3 Munsters, 2013 All Ireland final goalscorer, 3 All Star nominations

13 PAUL RYAN (Dublin)

Paul Ryan

Debut 2008

Retired (Age 32)

2011 League final winner and top scorer, 2013 Leinster final winner and goalscorer

14 COLIN FENNELLY (Kilkenny)

Colin Fennelly

Debut 2011

Opted out (Age 31)

4 All Irelands, 3 Leagues, 2 All Stars, 5 Leinsters, 5 club All Irelands

15 GER AYLWARD (Kilkenny)

Ger Aylward

Debut 2013

Retired (Age 28)

2 All Irelands, 2015 All Star, 3 Leinsters

