Will O'Donoghue to captain Limerick as nine of All-Ireland winning team to start season opener

Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty is named on the bench as John Kiely has named nine of the side that beat Waterford in the All-Ireland final for the Allianz League opener on Saturday night.
Cian Lynch will also start on the bench while double All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon is not included in the 26 for the visit of Tipperary to the LIT Gaelic Grounds (5.30).
All-Star goalkeeper Nickie Quaid will have Sean Finn in front of him as the Bruff man takes the number three shirt.
Kyle Hayes has been named at centre back.
In the absence of Hannon, Will O'Donoghue has been named captain. The midfielder is one of four Na Piarsaigh players selected by John Kiely as Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen and David Dempsey all feature in attack.
N Quaid; A Costello, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes, K Hayes, B Nash; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; T Morrissey, D Reidy, C Boylan; A Breen, S Flanagan, D Dempsey.
E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney, J Fitzpatrick; A Harte, S Cooney, F Burke; J Coen, C Mannion; C Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon; J Mannion, N Burke, C Whelan.