John Kiely unsure if lay-off will work in Limerick's favour

Limerick manager John Kiely doesn’t want his players to “overthink” their approach to the county’s Liam MacCarthy defence.

For the second time in three years, Kiely’s men begin the season as reigning All-Ireland champions, with the class of 2021 bidding to make history by becoming the first Limerick side to string together back-to-back titles.

The differences to 2019 are already numerous given the impacts — on and off the field — of a global pandemic.

One of the most notable was the lack of a proper celebration of their All-Ireland success, no engagements at which the presence of players was demanded, no functions, no presentations. In essence, no distractions.

Whether that will work to Limerick’s advantage in the weeks and months ahead, Kiely is not sure.

What he does want from his players in the weeks and months ahead is consistency. That wasn’t there in 2019, he stressed.

“Number one is we have to put the learnings we have from being through this scenario before into place. That experience of having been there, you do learn lessons from it,” Kiely begins.

“As a player or manager, you’re going to make mistakes. You might turn around and say: ‘I should have maybe changed my approach to this or that’. You can overthink things too. It’s actually a great skill to be able to take each year as it comes on its own merits. This year is different to any other in that when we finished in December, we scarcely meet each other for four months after. Whereas previous winners would have all sorts of functions, travel, team holidays, All-Star trips, Super 11s, events with their clubs, colleges, work places, and medal presentations. All those distractions are there for winners.

“None of that was there this year. When it was over, it was over. Finito. For our lads, there’s good and bad in that. For example, I haven’t been able to have the cup in my home place. That hasn’t happened; is not going to probably happen. So, that’s a pity. That’s a loss. You couldn’t turn that into a gain.

“Am I sorry that I didn’t have to traipse around the country with the cup to 2,000 different primary schools and secondary schools and all the rest that goes with it? That’s mentally hard. That’s tiring and exhausting. And we didn’t have to go through that. But in its own right, that’s a loss as well because those organisations benefit greatly from those experiences and those visits, but it does take a lot out of you.

“It’s hard to know what way it will play out. Will it all be positive or will there be negatives. I think it’s going to be a mix.”

Kiely described as “humbling” and “surreal” winning the All-Ireland last December and then immediately returning to normal life, or what has become normal life in Covid times.

From December 13, none of us met for months. There wasn’t a sign of a cup for four months either. It was a very strange thing. It’s hard to describe.

The two-time All-Ireland winning boss expected inter-county training to return a couple of weeks earlier than the April 19 date on which counties stepped back onto the pitch. Against that, however, he fully understood Gaelic games activity could not resume before schools fully reopened.

His day job as a secondary school principal in Abbey CBS in Tipperary, and the “firefighting” that went on in the earlier part of the year as schools returned to online learning, meant that even though he was given a four-month break from collective training, there wasn’t much time for reflecting on Limerick’s ninth All-Ireland crown.

“While we had no get-togethers of any description over the four months, you might say that would give you an opportunity to reflect on what had been achieved. But when you’re in my job by day, trying to manage a school, and you’re told on January 6 that the school is going back to online learning again, those opportunities to reflect are zero after that because you’re fire fighting to keep in touch with your teachers, your support staff, your students, your parents.

“It’s been a really challenging time in education. It was all-consuming. Even if there was training, I wouldn’t have even been able to engage in it of any description because you’re just totally taken over by the day job in that circumstance.”

Kiely rejected the suggestion the modified league format amounts to a series of glorified challenge games. He also threw his weight firmly behind the split season, describing the old season layout and what was being asked of inter-county players as “nuts”.

“There was no end to it. No sooner finished and you had to turn to planning, literally two weeks later. So it was a 365-day job. It was round the clock, round the calendar. So yeah (I’m in favour of) a split season. Six months. I don’t think any inter-county panel should be back until January 1 — January 2, in fact. Let them have New Year’s Eve.”