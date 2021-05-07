Deconstructing management speak: Where does the terminology come from?

The workarounds.

The learnings.

The buzzwords.

Where does the terminology come from, those tasty expressions, those slick slogans that managers and players alike spray around at press conferences and interviews?

Nothing for it but to talk to Dr Gearóid Ó Cleircín of DCU’s Fiontar and Scoil na Gaeilge: a terminologist with an interest in sport, and a good man to analyse the argot and figure out the phrases.

“I work a lot with the Irish language and a few years ago we put together a collection of Irish-language sporting terms for the National Terminology Database.

“Those were 30 to 40 terms for the most widely played sports in Ireland, so I have a long-standing interest in sports and sports terms.”

We may as well start with the basics. What is terminology? What is jargon? And what, if anything, is the

difference?

“Terminology is the science or discipline of working with specialist technical concepts, and the labels we put on them.

“The basic idea of terminology is that there’s a concept called, say, the solo in Gaelic football.

In English it’s the solo while in Irish it’d be different, in French it’d be different and so on.

“The ideal in terminology is to have one term for one concept that everyone understands, which is free of ambiguity.

“But there’s another space, somewhere between terminology and terms and ordinary language, which we might call jargon — phrases and expressions that may have some technical meaning but which might be quite vague or hard to define.

“Take ‘workarounds’ and ‘learnings’ — I wouldn’t call them terms, necessarily, but they’re somewhere in the middle, probably more jargon, because they’re understood by a certain group of people.

“A terminologist would struggle to write a definition or an accurate description of what these actually mean.

“How do those terms come into sport? I think your thesis is pretty persuasive, that they come from professions like finance or the law, and now maybe from tech, which is having more of an influence.”

That was my gambit — that maybe the number of GAA players working in finance and business has influenced the introduction of more business-related terms to hurling and football than in previous decades.

“It’s in the nature of language that with the words and terms we pick up, in any area, we’re influenced obviously by people whose influence and views we respect,” says Ó Cleircín.

“Also, if you’re a GAA player or a rugby player you’re going to describe the game the way your coaches describe it, and the way commentators and journalists describe it.

“Most sports fans will consume a lot of sports media - radio, TV, newspapers, podcasts — so a term can become popular if a couple of top coaches start to use it. It’s not long before the players are using that term, and when the media pick up on it and start to use it, then it filters through.

“It can still be very hard to pinpoint where a term comes into popular use, you’d need to

do a bit of digging into journalism or training manuals, but some are easier to find than others.

“The ‘Hail Mary’ in American football, for instance, can be tracked to a particular game and a particular pass that was caught for a touchdown — when the player who threw the pass was interviewed he claimed to have closed his eyes and said a Hail Mary while the ball was flying through the air.”

Not all of our favourite expressions have that kind of neat backstory.

“Obviously ‘Hail Mary’ comes from the world of religion, but other terms are a lot more nebulous.

“‘Workaround’ is a good example, because I understand that term originally came from aeronautics, where it was another word for a solution, but since then it’s come into use in the law and in business.

“I’d definitely feel it’s jargon more than a term, because there are five or six different ways of expressing the same idea: for me jargon can displace a long-standing term and become trendy without actually adding anything to the meaning or the concept.

“From working on the Irish language sports dictionary terms, for instance, we found journalists and commentators were the main influencers when it comes to how wide-ranging the usage is.

“In that scenario, if the TG4 and RnaG commentators aren’t using the phrase then it doesn’t go beyond the pages of a dictionary. But it’s quite similar in English, where the behaviour of coaches, pundits and journalists influences people’s language.”

Ó Cleircín agrees that there hasn’t been a wholesale introduction of GAA terms into Irish life, barring the odd exception like the late Seamus Brennan’s reference to the Green Party “playing senior hurling” when in coalition, which led to a long afterlife for the phrase explaining the realities of cut-throat politics.

“No, there aren’t a lot, and there aren’t a lot coming into English from Irish — a lot of the influence would’ve moved the other way, with English terms coming into Irish.

“The only one I really came up with was when someone is described as ‘going on a solo run’. That’s definitely used very widely outside its original context, but apart from that there aren’t a lot of expressions from Gaelic games that are in day-to-day usage.”

Good to have picked up that learning, anyway.