Five camogie players to watch in 2021

Katrina Parrock, Wexford

What a coup by Wexford boss Kevin Tattan to coax four-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All-Star Parrock out of retirement.

After stepping away from the inter-county game in 2017, Parrock joined local soccer side Wexford Youths. She scored the winning goal in the 2018 FAI Cup final and also tasted league success with the club.

But her recent decision to return to her camogie roots for the season ahead is a significant boost to a county that has endured a turbulent few years and failed to reach the knockout stages of the All-Ireland championship since 2017.

It’ll be interesting to see where Parrock is deployed — one would imagine she’ll be stationed at either full or corner-forward — and to what extent she can rekindle her form of old. Irrespective, Wexford will be a more difficult proposition with Parrock back in the fold.

Mary O’Connell, Kilkenny

Kilkenny's Mary O'Connell lifts the O'Duffy Cup. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The young PE and biology teacher in Presentation Kilkenny will look to build on a hugely positive 2020 campaign, during which she broke onto the starting team and was among the scorers during Kilkenny’s All-Ireland semi-final and final wins.

Anne Dalton’s retirement during the off season is a significant loss to the Kilkenny attack and while they will be boosted by the return from injury of Katie Power, O’Connell is one of the players, along with Aoife Doyle and Katie Nolan, who will be tasked with keeping their graph on an upward trajectory.

Siobhan McGrath, Galway

Galway's Siobhan McGrath closed down by Claire Phelan of Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Another young corner-forward capable of leaving a sizable imprint on the 2021 season.

The youngest of the McGrath sisters on the Galway panel, Siobhan rejoined the set-up in 2020 and was the sole Galway forward to register two points or more from play during last December’s All-Ireland final defeat.

Her pace, strength, and creativity is what sets her apart, while her link-up play with sister Orlaith adds an extra element to Galway’s inside threat. Such was the disappointing nature of Galway’s 2020 final display, management are certain to experiment during the League.

While there may be changes to Galway’s starting line-up come Championship, expect McGrath to be ever-present in the corner.

Laura Hayes, Cork

Cork's Laura Hayes. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The decision of experienced centre-back Pamela Mackey to sit out the 2021 inter-county season means Cork manager Paudie Murray will have to reconstruct his half-back line during the League.

Finding and bedding in a new centre-back in place of five-time All-Ireland winner Mackey will increase responsibility on the pair of half-backs either side of the new number six, one of whom is young Laura Hayes from St Catherine’s.

An All-Ireland minor and intermediate winner in 2018, Hayes graduated to the senior team in 2019 where she lined out at corner-back before moving out to the wing last year.

She held her own in the games against Galway and Kilkenny in last year’s Championship and will look to contribute further to the collective effort in the months ahead as Cork try to marry All-Ireland ambitions with a period of transition.

Karen Kennedy, Tipperary

Cork's Amy O'Connor is hooked by Tipperary's Karen Kennedy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

She’s still in her early 20s and yet Kennedy is the centrepiece of the Tipperary team.

Not alone was she Tipperary’s outstanding player last year, Kennedy was one of the game’s top performers during the winter Championship and her endeavours were rightly acknowledged when named at centre-back on the All-Star team. She possesses a ferocious turn of pace with ball in hand.

Tipperary are the team closest to breaking the stranglehold of Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny. If they are to make the breakthrough and reach a first All-Ireland final since 2006, it will be with Kennedy, either at centre-back, midfield, or centre-forward, leading the way.

