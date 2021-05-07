Tommy Martin: Threat of Fortnite can only be warded off by The Sunday Game theme tune

It was the weekend before Christmas and, all through the house, streamers and bunting were cleared away after a strange and special All-Ireland Championship.

With a sense of a hard job well done, the GAA shut up shop for a short Christmas break.

We know how that went.

For four long months, as the country dragged itself out of the mire, Ireland’s national games simply disappeared. Vanished, like some unfortunate political dissident in a ruthless authoritarian regime.

There were front page splashes about clandestine training sessions, weekly instalments of Laochra Gael and the odd man pucking a tennis ball to his dog in the park.

But that was about it. The games were in cold storage, from top to bottom, from the granite jawed county star to the mini-league wobbler in an oversized bib.

What odds? It was a lockdown. The GAA weren’t the only ones forced to put the gearbag under the stairs. But as an indigenous, non-professional sport, the GAA found itself snookered.

Though the loss of ‘elite’ status affected other codes, only the GAA ceased to exist on sport’s big time cavalcade.

Park tennis courts were empty but the stars of the Australian Open suffered quarantine for our souls. Golf courses lay idle but we all watched the Masters.

The GAA’s Big Three rivals charged on too. Professional soccer didn’t miss a beat, cramming all its games into ever smaller windows, flying international teams hither and thither like a Led Zeppelin tour date schedule. And rugby appears to be making up new competitions as it goes along.

But not a point kicked nor a sideline cut. In the time the GAA has been away a billion people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Donald Trump staged a failed uprising and a European Super League came and went.

From a GAA perspective this stimulates an old, long-forgotten insecurity. It’s the Italia ’90 syndrome, the fear that if everybody is watching something else, especially something glamorous, international and not preceded by a marching pipe band, then they will shun their native pursuits in perpetual shame.

We know this to be nonsense because Italia ’90 was followed by just about the most colourful, explosive and joyous decade in the GAA’s history. The only thing the GAA had to fear was fear itself.

But it remains a nagging folk memory, this territorial sense that every lost column inch is a step closer to oblivion.

It is what the GAA commentariat refer to when they talk in doom-laden tones about the All-Irelands being moved from their long-settled September home. Words like ‘exposure’ and ‘promotion’ are used and brows are furrowed about giving whole chunks of the calendar over to rival codes with their works and pomps. There is the sense that the lurking threats of Fortnite and Liverpool FC can only be warded off by the parping brass of The Sunday Game theme tune.

The introduction of the split-season between the inter-county and club game, a Covid measure now here to stay, has intensified the fear that by solving one problem — the plight of the club player — the GAA has been bounced into another one: A self-inflicted media blackout for almost half the calendar.

That it is often GAA journalists who express this concern is no surprise. The old state of affairs served them better than anyone — a leisurely, nine-month season, topped off with a little All-Star talk, a pinch of International Rules, a side order of the meatier club fare and you were into festive year-in-review filler. They were the watchers on the wall, saving the GAA from the perils of the ‘In Brief’ section.

In essence, the latest lockdown provided extreme lab conditions for what impact the prolonged absence of the inter-county billboard will have on attention spans, especially those of the young.

Perhaps this feeling was best articulated last week by the Meath football coach Colm Nally, contributing to the Irish Examiner’s helpful guide to easing the little darlings back into action.

“By the time we play our first league game, it will be five months since there was a game of live football or hurling on TV,” wrote Nally. “Since the weather’s turned, my youngest fella goes out to the green in front of the house to play soccer and before every game they take the knee like they do in the Premier League.”

“Look, there’s no doubt the optics of the last few months were challenging,” says Alan Milton, the GAA’s director of communications. He’s the guy you hear going to bat for the association on the airwaves whenever there is a stink about issues like the Sky deal or ticket prices. How much and what kind of coverage the GAA gets is his day job.

“Inter-county is our shop-window. We were a games organisation without any games. We were getting coverage but it wasn’t the kind of coverage you want. But we are talking about a once in a lifetime event here, a global shutdown.”

While there is a sense of making up for lost time about the months ahead, a land grab for the public attention, there is an understanding in Croke Park that Covid has hastened what Milton calls “a fundamental reappraisal of what the GAA is about”.

They know that less county, more club has its drawbacks. Hell, they held onto the old way for long enough. But times they are a-changin’.

“Now there is a clear delineation [the split season] and players won’t be pulled and dragged anymore. The club season is getting a fair rattle at it and we’ll have enough attractive club games to ensure the GAA still gets plenty of coverage.

“We are not a professional sporting organisation; we need to get over the hang-up of comparing ourselves to others. We are fundamentally different. We won’t be a worse organisation for having a better equilibrium between club and inter-county.”

The GAA are betting on all the moving parts of the association whirring together more smoothly.

The rhythms of inter-county will be more punk rock than meandering jazz solo; its superstars will segue into a souped-up club scene — local, everyday heroes with accessibility other sports can only dream of.

There will still be exposure, less but better, they hope. They might be right. Viewing and streaming figures for big club games more than held their own in last year’s laboratory conditions. RTÉ got over 100,000 people watching the Cavan county final one Saturday night in September. Let that sink in. Big times for Crosserlough.

In the meantime, a formidable marketing weapon takes up the slack after the recent shutdown, one that academic studies show has a far bigger impact on youth engagement in sport than live TV coverage or newspaper headlines.

It was Armagh legend Oisín McConville who explained it best. I interviewed him last week and, chatting beforehand, he told me about one of his many current GAA hats, coaching Crossmaglen Rangers U8s.

Hordes of never-before-seen kids had landed down to the famous club pitch on their return to action; kids who, hard as it is to imagine in Crossmaglen, had never kicked a ball before.

Speculating as to the reason for the influx, McConville mimed an exasperated post-lockdown parent shoving a child into the GAA’s lifelong embrace.

Needless to say, when it comes to marketing and promotion, mother knows best.

- You can read the Irish Examiner's 20-page special publication looking forward to the Allianz Hurling League and Championship with your Friday edition of the Irish Examiner in stores or from our epaper site.