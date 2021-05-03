Galway manager Tony Ward hopes for speedy resolution to camogie row

Two-time All-Ireland winning Galway camogie manager Tony Ward is confident peace will break out to allow the Littlewoods Ireland camogie leagues to begin as planned this month.

Over 630 of 752 camogie players told the Gaelic Players Association at the weekend that they would not participate in the leagues should the Camogie Association persist with their proposed schedule for the season.

Players were left furious by the announcement that the season will begin with the national leagues before shifting to club activity and then back to the inter-county championships.

One of the ‘key considerations’ for this programme of events, according to the Camogie Association, was the fact that ‘most club activity had ceased in August/September 2020, so to consider running the inter-county championship directly after the Littlewoods Ireland camogie leagues would mean that club players would miss out on almost a full year of camogie’.

Now following ‘disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players’, the Camogie Association has promised to review the schedule and the threat of a boycott will naturally focus minds.

Ward, who guided Galway to All-Ireland success in 1996 and 2013, is confident that it won’t get to the point of strike action.

“I don’t think so, I’d be very disappointed if it did,” said Ward, who remains in charge of 2020 Limerick SHC finalists Doon.

“I couldn’t see that happening because players are just so anxious to get back playing, they’ve been waiting so long to play, my own daughter is on the Galway panel. They’re raging to get going and to have to stand back and boycott games would be a really terrible development.

“We’ve put up with so much through the lockdowns without having a boycott now. I think if something like that happens then it just leaves a sour taste for everyone. The Association needs the players and the players need the Association so I’d hate to see a gap coming between them.

“I think people will get their heads together over this and find a way forward that works, I’d be very surprised if that didn’t happen.”

Ward believes it’s important that the camogie schedule mirrors that drawn up by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association this year.

The LGFA are expected to outline their plans for the 2021 season this week with a split season of inter-county and then club activity favoured by the majority of players.

Differing schedules for camogie and ladies football competitions would heap pressure on dual players and increase the likelihood of players having to choose between club and county at certain stages.

“I do feel that whatever the ladies footballers are doing, for the sake of the dual player, that camogie should be doing as well, that the two seasons are basically running alongside each other,” said Ward.

“Players are only human at the end of the day. I’ve seen firsthand plenty of instances of dual players being messed around and forced to play games in the morning and evenings with different teams and it’s just not right. Those days should be gone.”