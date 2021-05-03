GAA teams holding out hope for challenge match U-turn

Several inter-county teams have provisionally organised challenge games for this weekend in the hope they receive the green light from the Department of Sport to play them.

Managers are eagerly awaiting confirmation that they can go ahead with the warm-up matches ahead of the start of the Allianz Football Leagues the following weekend.

“We have a match arranged for this Friday but we’ll obviously not go ahead with it if we’re not allowed,” said Tipperary manager David Power.

“Some people think it’s as simple as going back onto a pitch but you have to build up to the 70 minutes for the sake of the players.

“We have had two internal games, the first was 52 minutes because that’s what we could get out of the boys, and yesterday’s was 60 minutes.

It has to be gradual because there is a massive risk of injury and a challenge game before the league would be a huge help.”

In a letter to counties on Friday, GAA president Larry McCarthy explained they were seeking clarity on the matter.

“The broad announcements yesterday did not make any reference to when challenge games will be permitted at inter-county level nor was there any reference to when inter-county under-20 and minor teams may return training.

“We are seeking clarity on these two points and will communicate directly with county secretaries in this context once we receive it.”

On Friday, the department said: “The Department and Sport Ireland will develop guidance for the NGBs (non-government bodies) on the implementation of the decisions made by government as soon as possible.”

No challenge matches can take place in the North either as such fixtures have to be sanctioned by Croke Park.

Meanwhile, county camps will again be limited to having 40 people on match-days. Croke Park has informed county secretaries that will comprise 26 players and 14 management/coaches/backroom personnel and team officials.

Mayo suspended three unaccredited backroom members after they gained admission to Croke Park for last December’s All-Ireland SFC final.