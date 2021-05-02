Camogie association will poll members as dissent builds over season plan

The Camogie Association are to conduct a poll of their members following heavy criticism of their revised fixtures schedule.

In a statement this afternoon, the organisation confirmed it would be gauging opinion on their plans to commence the season with the inter-county leagues later this month followed by club championships this summer and the inter-county championship later in the year.

However, as county squads are set to discuss their next steps, the Camogie Association have indicated they may be open to reviewing the programme of fixtures.

Their statement reads: “The Camogie Association's priority is to maximise meaningful games opportunity for all of our members, and to do this in a fair and equitable manner. One that ensures games for the county player, and games for the club player.

“Our proposed fixture list is designed to achieve this. However over the last 48 hours there has been disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players in relation to our fixture calendar.

“To gain clarity on the path the entire association wants to take during this Covid-19 time, we have decided to poll our members over the next seven days. This poll will be carried out through all camogie clubs, and the result will guide our fixture calendar. Details of this process will follow.”

Despite 82% of inter-county players expressing a preference for the split-season approach, a fixtures meeting on Friday confirmed the camogie season would break for club championship activity after the completion of the inter-county leagues due to start on May 15.

Several current and former leading players have hit out at the scheduling.

“The ONLY association to go against split season,” posted Ashling Thompson on Twitter. “No wonder camogie is a dying sport in this country with the amount of negativity & detriment @OfficialCamogie personnel have caused in recent years. An overhaul is needed before our sport is a thing of the past."