Watch live: 2021 Cork hurling and football county championship draws

The draws, as well as the Rebels' Bounty draw for April take place live from Páirc Ui Chaoimh at 7pm.
Watch live: 2021 Cork hurling and football county championship draws

The Irish Examiner in partnership with Cork GAA are livestreaming a host of draws from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 18:20

The Irish Examiner in partnership with Cork GAA are livestreaming a host of draws from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

The draws in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship, Premier Senior Football Championship, Senior A Hurling Championship, Senior A Football Championship, Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Premier Intermediate Football Championship, Intermediate A Hurling Championship, Intermediate A Football Championship and Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship will all be made as well as April's Rebels' Bounty draw.

It all kicks off from Páirc Ui Chaoimh from 7pm.

More in this section

Cork GAA appoint first full-time Finance Manager Cork GAA appoint first full-time Finance Manager
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Shane Lowry set to sponsor Offaly GAA
AFL Rd 5 - West Coast v Collingwood Mark Keane returns for Collingwood, but Mark O’Connor sidelined
#cork gaaliveblog
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Shane Lowry: JP McManus advised me on how best to support Offaly GAA

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices