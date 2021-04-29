Watch live: 2021 Cork hurling and football county championship draws

The Irish Examiner in partnership with Cork GAA are livestreaming a host of draws from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

The draws in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship, Premier Senior Football Championship, Senior A Hurling Championship, Senior A Football Championship, Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Premier Intermediate Football Championship, Intermediate A Hurling Championship, Intermediate A Football Championship and Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship will all be made as well as April's Rebels' Bounty draw.