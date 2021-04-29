Oisín McConville fears Jamie Clarke’s Armagh days are done

Armagh legend Oisín McConville reckons there’s a ‘distinct possibility’ that Crossmaglen clubmate Jamie Clarke may have played his last game for the county.

McConville said his understanding is that the gifted forward, who burst onto the inter-county scene with 3-7 in the summer of 2010, isn’t part of the panel this year.

Clarke, who has a heavy interest in the fashion industry, coffee, and travelling, missed the 2016 and 2018 seasons though returned to start all of Armagh’s Championship games in 2019 and 2020.

The corner-forward, who turns 32 in June, scored two points in last November’s heavy Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal, potentially an inglorious inter-county exit for the gifted score poacher.

“He couldn’t commit for the full year so I think he’s gone,” said McConville, who has both played with and managed Clarke at Crossmaglen.

Clarke contributed 14-89 for Armagh during 39 Championship appearances, beginning with a goal on his debut against Derry in 2010, a summer in which he also hit Donegal for 2-2.

But he frustrated supporters by taking a number of breaks from the Orchard setup, sitting out 2016 to spend time in Australia and Paris and missing 2018 to live in New York. He played for the Exiles in that season’s Championship and scored 0-5 against Leitrim.

Clarke’s move to New York came on the back of an All-Star nomination with Armagh though McConville isn’t necessarily sure the player will have any sporting regrets.

I think other people may regret it more than him, I think he seems to be okay with his life choices and we probably have to accept that for what it is.

“I suppose we are not all wired the same way and he might be looking at some of us who’ve played for Cross’ and Armagh in the past and think, ‘There’s more to life than that’ and ‘I want more for my life than that’. Whereas our thinking was a little bit on the flipside of that.”

Clarke will miss out on Division 1 football with Armagh this summer. McConville said it was a stage the forward could have thrived upon but believes there’s a chance the 31-year-old won’t play for Armagh again.

“There’s a distinct possibility that that could be it,” said the 2002 All-Ireland winner. “But I don’t want to finish his career for him. That will be up to Jamie and how his life develops in other ways but you would suspect that there’s a good chance this could be it.”

McConville agreed that there doesn’t seem to be the same scrutiny on players taking time out from other counties, like Paul Mannion’s decision not to play for Dublin this year.

“I think it’s even more than that when you have somebody who supporters look to, when you have somebody that’s a top, top player, somebody that Armagh is very reliant on,” he said.

“I think that’s why, I don’t know if it’s the level of understanding or people are just hurt by the fact that he’s gone, or realise the chances of us being successful are significantly diminished because he is gone.

“I think there’s a little bit of that. But I agree with you totally. I think it’s a lot more acceptable when other guys move away or decide to opt out for a year or two. I think when it’s in a county like Armagh, or other counties, it seems to be a lot more frowned upon.”