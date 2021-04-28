Oisin McConville: Full championship could have been played if GAA fought to retain 'elite' status

Oisin McConville reckons inter-county players were 'short-changed' by the GAA earlier this year when the sport's elite status was taken away.

The Armagh legend is also disappointed that there'll be no back door element to this year's condensed football Championship and blames this on the removal of elite status for inter-county activity earlier in the year, forcing a delay to the beginning of the season.

"I hope that next season is going to bring a lot more normality but I think they've been short-changed because you would think at the very, very least that we would have went back to a back door system," said McConville, an addiction counsellor who was speaking at an event to highlight the support provided by Extern Problem Gambling.

"I understand what people are saying about our hands being tied (with pandemic restrictions) but that goes back to another argument altogether. I don't really want to get started on this but it goes back to a different argument altogether in that we gave in very, very easily when our elite status was taken away.

"I don't think we threw a punch at all for our members and I think that has continued with no club football being back, even just training in pods or whatever, just something to give people something and to know that you as an organisation are fighting for what's going on at club level.

"Then obviously, as I say, we accepted the loss of our elite status, I think, way too easily. That's why we've ended up in a situation that we've ended up with, with such a condensed season."

McConville feels that extra time could still have been afforded for inter-county football games, either in the National League or Championship, if the GAA had reduced the amount of preparation time.

Inter-county teams resumed training on April 19 and the first competitive football league game takes place on May 15, with hurling beginning on May 8.

"Look at the difference between the hurlers who are starting back in 10 days, when you look at their preparation period, three weeks, they didn't have a problem with that," said the 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"I don't think the footballers would have had a problem either if you'd said, 'Listen, we're going to throw in an extra game' or 'We're going to throw in the backdoor system but your preparation time for the league just won't be what you expect it to be or want it to be'.

I think they'd have been very accepting of that but I just think it goes back to the problem, way back in December or January when we were told our elite status was gone and we didn't throw a punch for our members at all.

