GAA may allow seven substitutes in All-Ireland championships

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy last week explained the rationale behind their call for more substitutes
GAA may allow seven substitutes in All-Ireland championships

Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 22:49
John Fogarty

Extra substitutes could be extended to this year’s Championship.

As the Irish Examiner reported last week, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) were set to propose additional replacements in the Allianz Leagues to combat injuries and lack of squad development due to the truncated season. However, there is now consideration being given to also allowing seven substitutes in the Championship as well.

Donegal, Galway, and Kerry as well as the Gaelic Players Association have written to the CCCC requesting that team managements be allowed to make more than the regulation five substitutes. The idea also found favour at a recent county chairpersons meeting and is expected to included in updated match regulations.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy last week explained the rationale behind their call for more substitutes. 

“Given the fact it’s such a condensed season, given the fact every football team has four weeks to prepare collectively and every hurling team three and we don’t have any challenge games, we just felt the limit of five subs would be very onerous on players in terms of the load that they’d be exposed to.

“We felt from an injury prevention point of view and a player welfare point of view, the CCCC might consider increasing the number of subs from five to whatever — we mentioned eight in our submission.

"We further suggested that the additional three or whatever the extra number of subs could only be made during a water break or at half-time so that they wouldn’t impede on the play or timing of the game.”

More in this section

Ross Coleman celebrates 4/10/2020 Cork GAA reveal seedings for county championship draws
Sligo v Tyrone  2018 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship semi-final Oireachtas committee blasts ‘scandalous’ gender gap in Government funding of Gaelic games
Maurice Shanahan 27/4/2021 Maurice Shanahan: Being dropped off Waterford panel 'still hurts'
Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

State aid to GAA for All-Ireland championships likely to be less than €15m

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices