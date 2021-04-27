GAA may allow seven substitutes in All-Ireland championships

Extra substitutes could be extended to this year’s Championship.

As the Irish Examiner reported last week, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) were set to propose additional replacements in the Allianz Leagues to combat injuries and lack of squad development due to the truncated season. However, there is now consideration being given to also allowing seven substitutes in the Championship as well.

Donegal, Galway, and Kerry as well as the Gaelic Players Association have written to the CCCC requesting that team managements be allowed to make more than the regulation five substitutes. The idea also found favour at a recent county chairpersons meeting and is expected to included in updated match regulations.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy last week explained the rationale behind their call for more substitutes.

“Given the fact it’s such a condensed season, given the fact every football team has four weeks to prepare collectively and every hurling team three and we don’t have any challenge games, we just felt the limit of five subs would be very onerous on players in terms of the load that they’d be exposed to.

“We felt from an injury prevention point of view and a player welfare point of view, the CCCC might consider increasing the number of subs from five to whatever — we mentioned eight in our submission.

"We further suggested that the additional three or whatever the extra number of subs could only be made during a water break or at half-time so that they wouldn’t impede on the play or timing of the game.”