Cork GAA reveal seedings for county championship draws

Cork GAA has released details of the seedings for each adult competition ahead of Thursday’s county championship draw.
Seedings for the 2021 championships are based on final group stage positions from last year’s county championships.
In all championships from Premier Senior to Lower Intermediate hurling, groups will consist of a top seed, second seed, third seed and fourth seed.
The top seeds in the Premier SHC are reigning champions Blackrock, beaten finalists Glen Rovers, and Sarsfields. In the Premier SFC, the three top seeds are Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, and St Finbarr’s. The Haven and Nemo are still waiting to play the outstanding 2020 county final.
Teams who achieved promotion in 2020 have been classed as fourth seeds in the higher grade to which they ascended to as a result of county championship glory last year.
The same as last year, two teams will progress from each group to the knockout stages, thus removing the need for preliminary quarter-finals. In the Premier Senior championships, the top ranked team from across the three groups will progress to the semi-finals. The remaining five teams - the two other group winners and three second-placed teams - and winner of the divisions/colleges section will play three quarter-finals.
In the Senior A championships, Premier Intermediate championships, Intermediate A hurling, and Lower Intermediate hurling championship, the top two group winners will advance to the semis, with the remaining group winner and the three second-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. In the IAFC, two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.
The draws for the 2021 Bon Secours county football and Co-Op Superstores Cork county hurling championships will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Thursday, at 7pm. The draw will be preceded by the Rebels' Bounty draw for April.
The event will be live-streamed by theand starts at 7pm.
Glen Rovers
Blackrock
Sarsfields
Douglas
Erin's Own
Na Piarsaigh
Newtownshandrum
Midleton
St Finbarr’s
Carrigtwohill
Bishopstown
Charleville
Castlehaven
Nemo Rangers
St Finbarr’s
Newcestown
Ballincollig
Valley Rovers
Carbery Rangers
Douglas
Clonakilty
Carrigaline
Ilen Rovers
Winner Mallow v Eire Óg
Ballyhea
Fr O’Neill’s
Kanturk
Newcestown
Bride Rovers
Bandon
Fermoy
Cloyne
Ballymartle
Mallow
Killeagh
Blarney
Bishopstown
O'Donovan Rossa
Fermoy
Loser Mallow v Eire Òg
St Michael’s
Bandon
Kiskeam
Clyda Rovers
Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh
Dohenys
Bantry Blues
Winner Knocknagree / Kanturk