Cork GAA reveal seedings for county championship draws

Cork GAA has released details of the seedings for each adult competition ahead of Thursday’s county championship draw.

Seedings for the 2021 championships are based on final group stage positions from last year’s county championships.

In all championships from Premier Senior to Lower Intermediate hurling, groups will consist of a top seed, second seed, third seed and fourth seed.

The top seeds in the Premier SHC are reigning champions Blackrock, beaten finalists Glen Rovers, and Sarsfields. In the Premier SFC, the three top seeds are Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, and St Finbarr’s. The Haven and Nemo are still waiting to play the outstanding 2020 county final.

Teams who achieved promotion in 2020 have been classed as fourth seeds in the higher grade to which they ascended to as a result of county championship glory last year.

The same as last year, two teams will progress from each group to the knockout stages, thus removing the need for preliminary quarter-finals. In the Premier Senior championships, the top ranked team from across the three groups will progress to the semi-finals. The remaining five teams - the two other group winners and three second-placed teams - and winner of the divisions/colleges section will play three quarter-finals.

In the Senior A championships, Premier Intermediate championships, Intermediate A hurling, and Lower Intermediate hurling championship, the top two group winners will advance to the semis, with the remaining group winner and the three second-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. In the IAFC, two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The draws for the 2021 Bon Secours county football and Co-Op Superstores Cork county hurling championships will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Thursday, at 7pm. The draw will be preceded by the Rebels' Bounty draw for April.

The event will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner and starts at 7pm.

2021 Premier Senior Hurling Championship seedings

Top seeds

Glen Rovers

Blackrock

Sarsfields

Second seeds

Douglas

Erin's Own

Na Piarsaigh

Third Seeds

Newtownshandrum

Midleton

St Finbarr’s

Fourth seeds

Carrigtwohill

Bishopstown

Charleville

Premier Senior Football Championship seedings

Top seeds

Castlehaven

Nemo Rangers

St Finbarr’s

Second seeds

Newcestown

Ballincollig

Valley Rovers

Third Seeds

Carbery Rangers

Douglas

Clonakilty

Fourth seeds

Carrigaline

Ilen Rovers

Winner Mallow v Eire Óg

Senior A Hurling Championship seedings

Top seeds

Ballyhea

Fr O’Neill’s

Kanturk

Second seeds

Newcestown

Bride Rovers

Bandon

Third Seeds

Fermoy

Cloyne

Ballymartle

Fourth seeds

Mallow

Killeagh

Blarney

Senior A Football Championship seedings

Top seeds

Bishopstown

O'Donovan Rossa

Fermoy

Second seeds

Loser Mallow v Eire Òg

St Michael’s

Bandon

Third seeds

Kiskeam

Clyda Rovers

Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh

Fourth seeds

Dohenys

Bantry Blues

Winner Knocknagree / Kanturk