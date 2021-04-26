Galway's Cillian McDaid to undergo scan on knee injury

The promising Monivea Abbey footballer has been unfortunate with a number of injuries since he returned from AFL club Carlton in 2018
Galway's Cillian McDaid in action against Mayo in 2019. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 21:29
John Fogarty

Galway’s Cillian McDaid will undergo a scan on Thursday to ascertain the extent of knee damage sustained in training.

The promising Monivea Abbey footballer has been unfortunate with a number of injuries since he returned from AFL club Carlton in 2018 where he suffered a foot setback that ruled him out for most of that season.

Lining out for Galway in 2019, McDaid was reduced to four starts and two substitute appearances due to recurring injuries.

At the end of last year, he started both the Division 1 and Connacht final defeats to Mayo, coming on as a substitute in the final round loss to Dublin.

The 23-year-old was a star performer for Galway’s U21s when they beat Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland final. He later featured for the seniors in their championship games against Donegal and Kerry prior to heading Down Under.

