Aidan O’Shea fitness boost for Mayo after scan shows no ligament damage to knee

O’Shea has not missed a championship game for Mayo since 2012
Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 19:32
John Fogarty

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea will be available for the county’s Allianz Division 2 South next month after a scan revealed no ligament damage to his knee.

The Breaffy man suffered an injury in Elverys MacHale Park upon Mayo’s return to collective training last week, which prompted concern he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.

However, the results from the scan today showed he has avoided the injury, which would have put him out of the entire inter-county season.

O’Shea, 30, has not missed a championship game for Mayo since 2012. Mayo begin the defence of the Nestor Cup against Leitrim in a Connacht quarter-final in June and they open their league campaign against Down in Castlebar on May 15.

