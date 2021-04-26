James Naughton: Hamstring injuries rising already among GAA players

Hamstring injuries are the most prevalent complaints for GAA club players as they prepare to return to action, says Limerick footballer and physio James Naughton.

Along with Stephen Roche, the St Senan’s man has set up The Fit Physios, a company aimed at providing online physio consultations and coaching memberships. Having completed their masters in physiotherapy in UCC and with the backing of the GPA, the pair’s virtual business has received positive feedback with testimonials from the likes of Limerick hurler Seán Finn and Clare footballer Seán O’Dea.

As club players build up their fitness towards hopefully returning to collective training next month, Naughton has noticed the number of soft tissue problems is already increasing.

“A big one we’ve been seeing really is hamstring injuries. They’re one of the biggest injuries in the GAA as it is but they’re on the rise because people are going back to high-speed running, which is a common mechanism of the injury, and they been doing it before.

“People aren’t used to it and may not have the strength work they have done when they had access to gyms and what not. This is one we would be conscious of looking into before people getting back to training.

“You can’t say 100% you won’t get a hamstring injury but prevention is definitely the best way to go because by progressively introducing ourselves to high-speed running and certain exercises can be prescribed to strengthen your hamstrings so you can deal with the load when you get back on the field.

“There have been a few research studies that say the risk of injury has increased since Covid lockdown. People coming out of lockdown and going back into competitive sport, especially before the first game, have a greater risk of injury.

“It’s about gradual exposure and you need to exercise before going into the full thing. The more we can replicate what they’re going to be facing there is going to be a less chance of picking up an injury at the start. It’s about having the right preparations and the right programmes and the right exercises tailored to the demands of what the games might offer.”

Having returned to the Limerick panel this season after taking off the latter part of 2020 to complete his masters, Naughton can happily report Billy Lee’s backroom team have the players in good order.

Following on from a season where they were promoted from Division 4 and Iain Corbett claimed the county’s first All-Star football nomination in 10 years, the plan is to build again.

“Everyone knows they have done the individual preparation so we can push it a bit harder on the training pitch.

“Last season was brilliant and Iain getting nominated for that All-Star really shows what we have within our group. This year we want to push on and we’ve seen since we’ve come back things are really focused. There is serious competition for places. The focus is on the league and the first game (v Tipperary).

“Winning Division 4 last year, we pushed up a level and the hurlers have been pushing higher and higher winning All-Irelands and I think their standards are rubbing off on us whereby every session means something.”