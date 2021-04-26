GAA clubs in parts of Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford postpone return to training over Covid outbreaks

GAA clubs in parts of East Cork, West Waterford, and North Tipperary have postponed their return to training due to Covid outbreaks.

From today, underage training can resume on a non-contact basis in pods of 15 or fewer, while outdoor sports facilities, such as pitches, golf courses, and tennis courts, can reopen.

However, GAA, rugby, and soccer clubs in the Youghal region have delayed plans to recommence underage training this evening, following Garda recommendations.

Youghal GAA Club secretary Alan Hennessy says up to 300 young members were informed that the resumption of training was being deferred by a week.

“We made the decision even before gardaí contacted us he,” he said, “because some of those involved in the outbreak or their siblings would have been returning.”

Read More Gardaí probe link between 18th birthday party and Covid outbreak at Cork school

Killeagh GAA Club was also advised by local gardaí to postpone their juveniles' return to training for three days due to an outbreak "in the locality and particularly in local schools".

"We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience but we would urge all of our members to respect the Covid-19 guidelines and play their part in limiting the spread," they wrote on social media.

"We will review again on Wednesday and will return to action as soon as we can safely do so."

IMPORTANT NOTICE at 11pm Sunday April 25th; pic.twitter.com/7FoAL9J2h6 — Killeagh GAA (@KilleaghGAA) April 25, 2021

Nearby clubs in Waterford, Clashmore/Kinsalebeg and Ardmore, will remain shut for the week.

Meanwhile, as authorities deal with a Covid outbreak in Nenagh schools, clubs in the catchment area will remain closed for a further period.

Among those closed are Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan, Toomevara, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Portroe, Borrisokane, Silvermines, Moneygall, and Burgess-Duharra, as well as soccer and rugby clubs such as Nenagh AFC and Nenagh Ormond.

Nenagh Éire Óg and Kilruane added that the situation would be reviewed next weekend ahead of a decision on resuming training in early May.

In figures updated on Friday, Nenagh had the highest infection rate in Munster at 163.8 cases per 100,000 population.