Cork school closes for the day due to increased Covid cases

A secondary school in Youghal has closed today due to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the school.

In a statement, the principal of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide announced all students would learn remotely from home for April 26 while the situation is being reviewed.

Séamus Ó Ceallacháin said the decision was not “taken lightly but is necessary” as contact tracing is underway to ensure all close contacts have been identified.

Mr Ó Ceallacháin said closing the school for the day was the “best temporary solution” and is hopeful the school will return to normal class on Tuesday, April 27.

The principal has advised parents/guardians if their child becomes symptomatic to consult their GP.

“Pobalscoil na Tríonóide is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students and a safe workplace for all our staff.

“We ask that Parents/Guardians ensure that their son/daughter stay safe and if they become symptomatic, please consult your GP,” he said.

This comes just two weeks after all remaining secondary school students returned to school on April 12.

This was the last phase of the school reopenings which saw first to fourth-year students return to in-person learning.

Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan said the Government is confident schools are a safe environment and urged parents and students to continue to stay safe.