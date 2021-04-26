Oisín McConville: Teams like playing against Armagh

When Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney looks at the second and third rounds of their upcoming Division One north campaign, he will be reminded of some long days on the sideline.

The Orchard county will face Tyrone in their second game with memories of their 3-17 to 0-8 defeat in the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final.

The week after they host Donegal, with the 1-22 to 0-13 Ulster Championship defeat in November burning a hole in their confidence.

It all leaves a lot of pressure on their league opener against Monaghan which will be hosted at Brewster Park, Enniskillen as part of Monaghan’s punishment for breaching the training ban.

“If I was going to give Armagh the ultimate criticism, it is that teams like playing against Armagh. I am sure that’s not what those players and Kieran McGeeney has set out to do, but that’s, unfortunately, the way things are at the minute,” said McGeeney’s former team-mate, Oisín McConville.

“Armagh produce some lovely football, lovely build-up play and that kind of thing but they are just not horrible to play against.

“I don’t like to refer the teams I played on, but we were damn ugly to play against, and then we were decent going forward.

“We had decent forwards, don’t get me wrong, but first and foremost we were awkward to play against.

There is very little you get away with now as an inter-county footballer, but I think the starting point for this Armagh team should be that they are horrible to play against.

With more camera angles and watchful officials, the gamesmanship within Gaelic football has grown ever-more sophisticated.

However, the ends frequently justify the means, McConville believes.

“I have heard this for some time now in relation to politics and Covid-19. Whenever Dublin were caught training, they said it too; it’s about ‘optics.’

“In Armagh, the optics are that we are shouting in people’s faces and doing things like that. But there has to be something behind what you are doing.

“If there is something behind it, if there is a horrible team you are being, then the optics don’t really matter.”

He added: “I heard this before, that you have to have a certain amount of scamps in your team in order to prosper.

“The other way it is reported is that it is over the top, across the line, whatever. And I think there is one common denominator; if you are winning and you have those qualities, then it is a lot easier for you to explain away than if you are being beaten by 15, 16 points. I think it goes hand in hand with the other. It seems to be almost more acceptable for you when it is working well and you are winning.

“For it all to work, your forwards have to work incredibly hard for you to be a difficult team to play against. And that is going to have to be worked on.

“It is not just having a third midfielder, not just playing a sweeper, it’s something that happens all over the place.”