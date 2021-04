'It’s a bit of a cop out': Cork's Niamh Cotter interested in be labelled a team 'in transition'

Cork midfielder Niamh Cotter says she is determined to play her part in Cork’s bid for 2021 TG4 Senior Championship honours, but recovering from a serious back injury is her first priority.

The Kilmacud Crokes player damaged a disc in her back in January of last year, and after it robbed her of eight months of the season, she made it back and played the last 17 minutes of Cork’s TG4 All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin.

Unfortunately, the injury flared up again in the off-season and the former West Cork and Beara player is back on the long road to recovery.

Instead of being involved in the first collective training session of the season for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side on Monday last, Cotter was completing her day’s rehab at home in Glengarriff.

She has ruled out playing in the upcoming Lidl National League, and wants to follow her recovery plan to the letter once again.

“I was in a pretty bad way for about eight months last year,” said 24-year-old Cotter. “I damaged the nerve root in the L5-S1 disc in my back. I worked really, really hard with my rehab and was quite proud of myself, the way I battled back.

“I made it to the end of the season and the body just had enough. My back went again shortly after Christmas. To be honest, it was hugely disappointing. I really, really struggled with it.

Cork's Niamh Cotter dejected after last year's All-Ireland final. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“I had worked incredibly hard the last year to try and get back, and just for it to all break down again was so tough. I went through a stage where I was just like ‘I don’t know if I can actually go through this rehab again’.

“When it initially happened, in the first four to six weeks there was talk of maybe needing to operate on it, but the trouble was my L4 and L5 discs were both affected. As far as my non-medical knowledge goes, the decision was made that operating on the L5 could cause a knock-on effect on the L4 disc.

“It looks like the League is going to be too soon for me, but it is great that there is a very real prospect of the Championship proceeding. I am targeting that."

Last season Cotter made the switch to play her club football in Dublin after starting a Masters in European Law at UCD, and she will continue with the club for 2021. The eight-hour round trip to West Cork wasn’t feasible then, and even more so now after she started working for a Dublin-based immigration law firm. Add in the twice-daily injury rehab, and studying for her solicitor’s exams, there is not much spare time in her schedule.

“At the moment I’m still based at home in Glengarriff in Cork. I made the club decision based on where things were at around Christmas time. Like everyone else, I thought we might be back in the office at this stage, so I took the decision to stay with Crokes.”

With an All-Ireland medal in her pocket from her debut season of 2016, Cotter saw first-hand how rich the talent pool is in the county. There have been two unsuccessful All-Ireland final days since then, but she says the squad is sick of being labelled as a team in transition.

“Saying we are a team in transition kind of sounds like an excuse, or a means to justify why we haven’t performed when it came down to it over the last few years. I think it is a really starting to grate on us a lot.

“A lot of us have quite a bit of experience now. It’s a bit of a cop out. We expect ourselves to be challenging for All-Irelands, competing with the best.

“I think that’s something we are really keen to move away from and maybe prove some of the doubters wrong.”